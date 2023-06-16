5 best BGMI tips to get more kills with AKM

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has over 40 weapons that you can choose to play with. However, not all of them are made equal and some give you better results in combat compared to the others. So, your choice of firearm will greatly dictate your performance on the battlefield. The Avtomat Kalashnikova Modernizirovanniy (AKM) is an OG weapon in the game, and it has been a fan-favorite since BGMI's early days.

With a base damage of 49, the AKM boasts the highest damage output alongside more premium airdrop weapons like the Groza and the MK-14. However, it also comes with a lot of recoil, making it one of the harder guns to master in the game.

In this article, you will learn about certain techniques that will help you get the hang of the AKM in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Here are 5 ways in which you can use an AKM to its full potential to get more kills in BGMI

1) Learning the recoil pattern of the gun

The AKM's main drawback in BGMI is its high recoil, which makes it challenging to control during sustained fire. Learning to control it is crucial for accurate shots and increased kill rates.

Practise burst-firing instead of spraying continuously. Fire short bursts of 6-8 bullets and give the weapon time to settle before firing again. This technique minimises recoil and improves accuracy, allowing you to land more shots on target and secure kills efficiently.

2) Find the correct attachments for better performance

Equipping the right attachments significantly enhances the AKM's performance in BGMI. Consider using a compensator or a flash hider to reduce recoil and vertical climb. Combine it with increased gyroscope sensitivity to have better control during intense gunfights.

Additionally, an extended magazine or a quickdraw mag will grant you more rounds and faster reloads, ensuring you never run out of ammo in critical situations.

3) Optimal range and engagement with the AKM in combat

Understanding the AKM's effective range and selecting engagements accordingly can drastically boost your efficiency with the gun. With this weapon, you will perform best in close-to-mid-range combat. In such scenarios, its high damage per shot can eliminate opponents with great ease.

You should avoid long-range battles as the AKM's recoil and bullet drop make it challenging to land precise shots. However, you can switch its firing mode to single instead of auto, use a long-range optic, and use the AKM as a DMR.

4) Mastering your side-to-side movement and positioning

Your movement and positioning play a vital role in securing more kills with the AKM in BGMI. You should always strive to maintain a mobile play style, utilising cover and strafing to throw off your enemies’ aim. Strafing is commonly referred to as jiggle movement in BGMI.

An element of surprise can play a vital role in switching gunfights in your favor. So, you should engage in aggressive flanking maneuvers to catch enemies off guard and exploit their vulnerabilities. You need to remember that the AKM excels in close-quarters combat, so capitalise on surprise encounters and tight spaces to maximize your kill potential.

5) Practice makes perfect

The best way to become proficient with any weapon in BGMI is to practise a lot with it. There is no shortcut that lets you instantly master a firearm in this game. Due to its extremely high recoil, you will have to put in a lot of time and effort to become familiar with the AKM’s behavior.

You will have to experiment with different shooting techniques and strategies to find your preferred playstyle and understand what is most comfortable for you. If you put in enough dedication, you will become a seasoned AKM guru, boosting your kill count in the game.

