Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Semifinals: Overall standings, top fraggers, and more

The Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Semifinals is now over, and the top 16 teams have advanced to the Grand Finals. This ₹25,00,000 event consisted of three stages, with a total of 24 lineups (six qualified and 18 invited) competing in the Semifinals over a span of five days. Orangutan, who were invited in the Qualifiers, played emphatically in the first and second rounds.

The 24 teams were split into three groups, and six matches took place on each matchday, resulting in every team participating in a total of 20 throughout the Semifinals. The Grand Finals, starting June 14, will see these rosters battle over the course of five days to be crowned the champion.

Skyesports Champions Series BGMI Semifinals overview

Orangutan Esports, who made a strong start in the Semifinals, maintained their consistency throughout the five-day period and finished with an impressive tally of 126 frags and 186 points. Their aggressive playstyle set them apart, making them the only team to surpass the 125-kill point mark.

Blind Esports, who signed the former squad of Global Esports, also displayed a commendable performance during the competition to secure the second rank with 157 points. The BGMI squad exhibits great potential and is poised to dominate the circuit for a long period.

Surprising everyone, Obey Esports secured third place with 154 points, showcasing their determination and skill. Meanwhile, Insane Esports put up a strong fight to claim the fourth position with 145 points.

Furthermore, Medal Esports, who recently acquired the former Revenant Esports' athletes, proved their decision right as they finished in sixth place with 127 points. Their recent performance validated the team's capabilities.

Despite being on the edge of qualification, fan-favorites Soul and Godlike successfully advanced to the next stage. God's Reign, who acquired the roster of TSM, also gained a spot in the BGMI Finals.

Meanwhile, Team XSpark, Global Esports, and Team 8 Bit faced disappointment as they couldn't find a seat in the Grand Finals. They finished in the 18th, 22nd, and 24th positions, respectively.

Top performers of the Semifinals

The list of top fraggers showcases a strong presence of Orangutan's players, with three of them finishing in the top five. BGMI pro Drigger was the top performer there with 38 finishes, while WizzGod was not far behind with 36 eliminations. Although Velocity Gaming didn't perform as anticipated, their player Sayyam managed to secure the third spot in the fraggers' rankings.

