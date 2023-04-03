Blind Esports announces their new Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster 

Blind Esports has unveiled their new lineup for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) esports on April 2. The six-man squad features four former players from Global Esports, Spy, and rising star Spower. With this roster, the Indian organization will aim to achieve some notable goals in the coming months. To disclose their newly selected BGMI players, Blind Esports posted a 74-second video on their social media accounts, saying:

"Ups n Downs, Hardwork n Struggle, it's been a long journey for the entire team. We are happy, excited, thrilled ,and with great pride we are announcing our BGMI Roster."

The Battle Royale game was removed by the government of India on July 28, 2022. However, according to a report in News18, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be unblocked for three months in the future. No confirmation has been issued by the authorities regarding this so far. With that out of the way, more information on Blind's new roster has been provided below.

Blind Esports BGMI roster

These are the players Blind Esports has chosen for its BGMI roster:

Joker Manya Nakul Rony Spower Spy

Khush "Joker" Singh came into the limelight while playing for Team Mayavi and achieved some impressive results under the Global Esports banner. He has shown his mettle at crucial junctures and has helped his squad achieve admirable feats. He was in the top 20 players list in the BGMI Pro Series Season 1, where his team earned fourth place.

Nakul has already proven himself to be a skilled player in this title's esports scene and was the fifth most valuable player in the Masters Series 2022, a $190K offline event that was won by Global Esports. He picked up 32 eliminations in 20 games and assisted his team in lifting the cup.

Mohammad "Manya" Raja has always been a key figure in his squad and is counted among the rising players. He grabbed 24 finishes in the Masters Series and ranked 10th in the kill leaderboard.

Rony's consistent efforts have played a significant role in the success of his squad, Global Esports. He took 33 frags in the Pro Series, proving himself to be a valuable team member. He helped Global Esports win a number of events, including the TEC Invitational S4 and the Masters Series.

Rudra B, aka Spower, is a young talent who was previously a part of GodLike Esports. Due to age restrictions in BGMI Esports, he was a content creator in that organization and has played in several tournaments. His impressive abilities have caught the attention of many elite Indian players.

This player was signed by Blind Esports in January 2023 and has now been added to the new Battlegrounds Mobile India squad. Spy is another new talent and will focus on making a name for himself in esports.

