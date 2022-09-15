BGMI player Spower leaves GodLike Esports 

On September 14, Spower, aka Rudra B, a 17-year-old BGMI player, left GodLike Esports after nearly 11 months with the organization as a content creator. He made a name for himself in the Indian gaming community at a very young age, impressing fans with his amazing skills at the age of 14.

GodLike posted a story on Instagram to bid him farewell with a text:

"Thank you Spower. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors."

Shadow, a member of GodLike, said on his livestream earlier today that it was Spower's own decision to leave the organization.

BGMI star Spower's success

Spower's gaming skills have been praised by several big streamers and esports pros over the last few years. However, since he is still 17 years old, he will not be able to play any official BGMI tournaments until he reaches the age of 18. BGMI is blocked in India as well, so he still has a lot of time to practice and learn more about the game's professional scene. The gamer has played unofficial tournaments and streamers' invitational events related to the title several times.

He has around 103K followers and 233K subscribers on his Instagram and YouTube accounts, which shows how famous he is as a teenager.

It is rumored that he may join 7SEA Esports as he sometimes plays with their players. Neither the organization nor the gamer himself has commented on this yet. Another thing worth noting is that this squad also bid farewell to one of its players, Madman, today.

GodLike Esports has seen quite a successful stint in esports tournaments after the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India. With the main roster of the side boasting immensely talented players like Jonathan and ZGod, Spower was able to shine. He was able to provide great support and was a good substitute for when a player was missing from the roster during an unofficial tournament. He has also featured on the top performers' lists across various tournaments.

With BGMI being blocked in India, Esports tournaments in the country have come to a halt. This has affected the stakeholders and players equally. With no ongoing tournaments, gamers haven't been able to practice or hone their skills, disrupting their progress.

However, on a positive note, the community is sure of the game's reemergence sooner or later. It will be interesting to witness which team picks up Spower. Organizations will be jostling to grab such exciting talent for their squads.

