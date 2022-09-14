BGMI star MadMan bids farewell to 7SEA Esports

BGMI Showdown Champion 7SEA Esports announced the departure of MadMan, aka Dhruv Gaur, from their Battlegrounds Mobile India roster today. He was loaned to the organization from Team 8Bit ahead of the Showdown event, which occurred from July 21 to 24 in Delhi.

To announce his farewell, 7SEA posted an image on their social media pages, thanking ManMan and 8Bit Esports. The caption of the post read:

We consider ourselves fortunate to have had you so close, and we've had a wonderful time with you since day one. We appreciate everything you did to help BMSD win, and it will always be remembered with gratitude. Thank you, MadMan and 8bit Thug

Where this leaves the 7SEA BGMI roster and their journey so far

After MadMan's departure, the 7SEA BGMI roster looks like this:

1) Aladin

2) Sarang

3) SprayGod

After the conclusion of the Nodwin BGMI Masters Series, MadMan was signed by 7SEA Esports for the four-day-long Showdown. This was an official LAN event in Delhi that Team 8Bit was not invited to.

Their decision to sign him proved beneficial as the squad lifted the trophy and qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022: Afterparty. The side performed exceptionally well in the one-day final of the BGMI Showdown.

They stunned everyone by dethroning Orangutan Gaming from pole position in the final match and winning the contest in an emphatic fashion. 7SEA Esports claimed the winning prize money of INR 5 lakhs and a spot at the PMWI Afterparty.

Apart from MadMan, the team added ScoutOp for PMWI 2022 as he is one of India's most experienced PUBG Mobile/BGMI players. The top teams around the world were invited to the tournament, which was held from August 18 to 20.

The first phase, called the Main Event, was conducted from August 11 to 13, in which another Indian squad, Team Soul, participated. The Afterparty was the second phase of the PMWI.

7SEA didn't perform as well as they expected in the global event, but the team bounced back in the last few matches to earn a respectable position. They grabbed ninth place with 79 points. With the help of a chicken dinner, the team took home prize money worth $71K.

ScoutOp claimed the Fan-Favorite Player award and was awarded $10K in prize money. The tournament was clinched by the Thai team Vampire Esports.

The Indian BGMI community is currently looking forward to the game's return to the country. It's been almost 50 days since the game was banned at the end of July 2022. Due to the ban, the Indian esports scene also slumped. Another popular game, Free Fire, was removed from the country in February this year, hurting the esports scene further.

