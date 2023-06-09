Gods Reign officially announces their BGMI lineup consisting of Ninja, Aquanox, and others 

Gods Reign, one of the oldest Indian Esports firms, debuted PUBG Mobile in Mid 2018. They have officially announced the signing of the former TSM's BGMI players and Former Chemin Esports athlete Robin, into the squad. While news about their latest lineup was already doing rounds in the market, they provided official confirmation through their social media accounts on June 9.

Gods Reign unveiled their new team by posting a 128-second video on their social media pages, saying,

We all make choices in life, but in the end, our choices make us. Introducing Gods Reign BGMI Roster, Let the game begin.

Gods Reign BGMI squad

Harsha “AquaNox” Rao Hamza “Blaze” Khozema Shubham “Ninja” Ranjan Robin Sing Shekhawat

These players have made a name for themselves individually with their unique abilities and have played many tournaments together under the team name, Six Two Eight a few years back. TSM signed them in mid-2021, with Robin being the coach there while the other three players joined as esports players.

Under the TSM banner, they gained their first renowned title in December 2021 as the squad clinched the Skyesports Mobile Open. Achieving the runner-up seat in the 2021 BGIS is still their biggest feat.

They emerged victorious at the Nodwin All Stars Invitational 2022, which was an absolutely fantastic performance from their side. Ninja and Aquanox have multiple individual accolades for their spectacular gameplay. Blaze and Robin have also displayed their exploits many times.

With the signing of the reputed squad, Gods Reign will aim to dominate the BGMI scene. Despite being one of the oldest PUBG Mobile teams, they failed to garner notable titles from 2018 to 2020. The organization has lineups in multiple games, including CS:GO, Valorant, and more.

With their star-studded unit, Gods Reign is all set to play their first major contest in the Skyesports Champions Series, which features a hefty prize pool of ₹25,00,000. The team will fight in the Semifinals phase, where 24 squads will collide for 16 Grand Finale slots. This grand event starts on June 9 and will end on June 18.

The squad recently occupied fourth position in the Nodwin BGMI Pro Scrims, an ₹8,00,000 tournament, in which they fell just short of winning the competition. These athletes mentioned above will focus on repeating the same performance in the upcoming BGIS 2023, as demonstrated in the event's inaugural edition.

