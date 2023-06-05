BGMI casters hint at the possibility of BGIS Season 2 getting hosted soon

On 4 June 2023, prominent BGMI esports caster Piyush "Spero" Bathla was hosting the Battlegrounds Mobile India Rising event along with Zishan "Mazy" Alam. In between matches when they were talking to the guests, Shreeman Legend and Mortal, Spero hinted at the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Season 2 getting organized in the future.

He tried to shift viewers and guests' focus to the card he was holding in his hands that had the logo of the BGMI Rising event, along with one for BGIS 2023. Although Mazy tried to crack jokes at Spero, the camera focused on the card, making the latter logo clearer.

Mazy said this before holding the card out (translated from Hindi):

"If you focus on my face more, you will miss out on what I am holding in my hand."

Meanwhile, Ocean "Ocean" Sharma also took to his Instagram handle to share a story, providing a subtle hint at the upcoming BGIS Season 2.

Snippet showing Ocean Sharma's latest Instagram story hinting at BGIS Season 2 (Image via Instagram/oceansharma)

BGMI Rising Launch Party was watched by millions across the country. Hence, it is natural that the caster's hints at an upcoming tournament has already created a huge buzz amongst fans and esports enthusiasts in the Indian gaming community.

BGIS 2021 was the first official tournament in the history of BGMI esports

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Season 1 became the first "open for all" tournament and was a huge success that witnessed millions of players registering and playing the qualifiers. With a massive prize pool of INR 1 Crore, it had a span of one and a half months, which witnessed blisteringly intense matches and millions watching the livestreams on YouTube.

Skylightz Gaming walked out as the inaugural champions while Team SoloMid and Team XO finished as runners-up and second runners-up, respectively. GodLike Esports' Neyoo emerged as the MVP of the Grand Finals. Although GodLike Esports finished fourth, they headed over to PMGC 2021 Grand Finals after the top three placed teams faced issues.

With BGMI getting unbanned for a trial period of three months, it remains to be seen if the second edition of BGIS will be hosted within the next few weeks or after the game's permanent return to the Indian gaming market.

