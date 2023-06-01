"Me, Soul Neyo, 8bit Beast, and TeamIND Slayer": Snax announces his team for BGMI Launch Party

On June 1, 2023, popular BGMI streamer and esports player Raj "Snax" Varma livestreamed the game on his YouTube channel. During the broadcast, he played classic matches with his friends and spoke about multiple topics regarding his comeback to esports. Snax also announced his team for the upcoming Launch Party (scheduled to be played between June 1 and June 4).

Here's what Snax said (translated from Hindi):

"Me, Soul Neyo, 8bit Beast, and Team IND Slayer. I have taken two youngsters who are formidable on their own. Beast plays crazy and our Soul Neyoo, he too is crazy... Have taken two experienced players as well. Slayer will be the IGL and I will play under him."

With the Launch Party starting soon, Snax's fans are excited to witness their favorite Battlegrounds Mobile India esports player back in action.

Snax is optimistic about a great outcome at BGMI Rising Launch Party

Continuing on the same matter, Snax spoke about his unfulfilled wish to play with his Team IND teammates. He said (translated from Hindi):

"Actually, I wanted to play with TeamIND. But what can I do if players aren't available? Daljit is playing with his own team... with Owais. Kratos is playing New State. Only Slayer was available. So I picked him along with Beast and Neyo."

Snax also stated how excited he was to play again after BGMI unban and was optimistic about a good outcome. He stated (translated from Hindi):

"It is going to be fun. Hopefully we will qualify. I am going to play after a long time. Slayer played a little during the ban period. The other two, Beast and Neyo have grinded throughout the ban period."

List of the BGMI Rising Launch Party teams placed in Group D

A total of 64 teams (divided into four groups of 16 each) are invited to the BGMI Rising Launch Party. However, Snax's team has been slotted into Group D.

Here's at the 15 other teams that Snax and his teammates will have to face:

Team Dynamo Team Mavi Team Engineer The Gamer Team Shreeman legend Team Kronten Team Rebel Team Mayur Gaming Team Omega Team Spartan Shubh Team BandookBaaz Team Manty OP Team Crow Team Kanary Team GameXpro Team Punkk

With Snax's optimistic mindset toward a successful performance, it remains to be seen if the team can make it to the event's Grand Finals.

