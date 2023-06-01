BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023: Teams, format, prize pool, schedule, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Rising 2023 is all set to kick off in a few hours, featuring 256 popular streamers and professional athletes. A total of 64 teams will battle it out over four days for a prize pool of around ₹10,00,000. The contest is scheduled to be played from June 1 to 4 and will only be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4 pm daily.

The winner will be rewarded a cash prize of ₹2,50,000, while the first and second runners-up will take home ₹1,50,000 and 1,00,000, respectively. The publisher has allocated approximately ₹5,00,000 for special prizes.

BGMI Rising 2023 teams

The teams are divided into four groups for the first phase, called the Round of 64. Each participating squad comprises four players in the Launch Party event.

Group A

Team Mortal Team Sensei Team King Anbru Team Fauii Team Lolzzz Team Nova Team God Nixon Team Payal Team Ash Team Reverse X Team Cyber Squad Team Hastar Team Hydra Hrishav Team Kiki Team Shadow Team RipFlick YT

Group B

Team Scout Team Ronak Team Classified YT Team kaztro Team Solo Rush Team Ghatak Team Red Parasite Team Alpha Clasher Team Glock Gaming Team Iflicks Team Mamba Team Tamil Gamers Team Ishika Plays Team Jokertop G Team Dobby Team Akhil

Group C

Team Jonathan Team Owais Team Vaadhiyaar Team Antaryami Team Willy Team Shabbir Team Gaming Guru Team Telegu Guy YT Team Krutika Team Pahadi Gaming Team Kaashvi Team Mad tamizha Team Creative Pavan Team Spike Team Game strange Team Legend X

Group D

Team Dynamo Team Mavi Team Engineer The Gamer Team Shreeman legend Team Kronten Team Rebel Team Mayur Gaming Team Snax Team Omega Team Spartan Shubh Team BandookBaaz Team Manty OP Team Crow Team Kanary Team GameXpro Team Punkk

BGMI Rising 2023 Format

The Round of 64 will be held on the first and second days, with 32 teams moving to the one-day Semifinals. The Grand Finals, which will see the top 16 teams compete, will be played on the last day, i.e., June 4.

The first two days of the BGMI Rising will feature 12 matches, including four challenge battles. The Semifinals on June 3 will host seven matches, including one challenge battle. June 4 will also see seven games, including two challenge matches.

Prize pool Distribution

1st Place - ₹2.5 lakhs

2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs

3rd Place - ₹1 lakh

Fashionista - ₹50,000

Emotes King - ₹50,000

Emotes Queen - ₹50,000

Panster - ₹50,000

Captain - ₹50,000

MVP - ₹50,000

Reelster - ₹50,000

Best Dance Group - ₹1,00,000

The first BGMI event of 2023 will aim to get more concurrent viewers during the live stream. Almost all popular Indian streamers and professional athletes of the title are invited to the event to help it attract the maximum number of spectators. Battlegrounds Mobile India returned to the country on May 29.

