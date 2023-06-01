Create

BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023: Teams, format, prize pool, schedule, and more

By Gametube
Modified Jun 01, 2023 13:39 IST
BGMI Rising 2023 begins today (Image via Krafton)
BGMI Rising 2023 begins today (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Rising 2023 is all set to kick off in a few hours, featuring 256 popular streamers and professional athletes. A total of 64 teams will battle it out over four days for a prize pool of around ₹10,00,000. The contest is scheduled to be played from June 1 to 4 and will only be live-streamed on the official YouTube channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 4 pm daily.

The winner will be rewarded a cash prize of ₹2,50,000, while the first and second runners-up will take home ₹1,50,000 and 1,00,000, respectively. The publisher has allocated approximately ₹5,00,000 for special prizes.

BGMI Rising 2023 teams

The teams are divided into four groups for the first phase, called the Round of 64. Each participating squad comprises four players in the Launch Party event.

Group A

  1. Team Mortal
  2. Team Sensei
  3. Team King Anbru
  4. Team Fauii
  5. Team Lolzzz
  6. Team Nova
  7. Team God Nixon
  8. Team Payal
  9. Team Ash
  10. Team Reverse X
  11. Team Cyber Squad
  12. Team Hastar
  13. Team Hydra Hrishav
  14. Team Kiki
  15. Team Shadow
  16. Team RipFlick YT

Group B

  1. Team Scout
  2. Team Ronak
  3. Team Classified YT
  4. Team kaztro
  5. Team Solo Rush
  6. Team Ghatak
  7. Team Red Parasite
  8. Team Alpha Clasher
  9. Team Glock Gaming
  10. Team Iflicks
  11. Team Mamba
  12. Team Tamil Gamers
  13. Team Ishika Plays
  14. Team Jokertop G
  15. Team Dobby
  16. Team Akhil

Group C

  1. Team Jonathan
  2. Team Owais
  3. Team Vaadhiyaar
  4. Team Antaryami
  5. Team Willy
  6. Team Shabbir
  7. Team Gaming Guru
  8. Team Telegu Guy YT
  9. Team Krutika
  10. Team Pahadi Gaming
  11. Team Kaashvi
  12. Team Mad tamizha
  13. Team Creative Pavan
  14. Team Spike
  15. Team Game strange
  16. Team Legend X

Group D

  1. Team Dynamo
  2. Team Mavi
  3. Team Engineer The Gamer
  4. Team Shreeman legend
  5. Team Kronten
  6. Team Rebel
  7. Team Mayur Gaming
  8. Team Snax
  9. Team Omega
  10. Team Spartan Shubh
  11. Team BandookBaaz
  12. Team Manty OP
  13. Team Crow
  14. Team Kanary
  15. Team GameXpro
  16. Team Punkk

BGMI Rising 2023 Format

The Round of 64 will be held on the first and second days, with 32 teams moving to the one-day Semifinals. The Grand Finals, which will see the top 16 teams compete, will be played on the last day, i.e., June 4.

The first two days of the BGMI Rising will feature 12 matches, including four challenge battles. The Semifinals on June 3 will host seven matches, including one challenge battle. June 4 will also see seven games, including two challenge matches.

Prize pool Distribution

  • 1st Place - ₹2.5 lakhs
  • 2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakhs
  • 3rd Place - ₹1 lakh
  • Fashionista - ₹50,000
  • Emotes King - ₹50,000
  • Emotes Queen - ₹50,000
  • Panster - ₹50,000
  • Captain - ₹50,000
  • MVP - ₹50,000
  • Reelster - ₹50,000
  • Best Dance Group - ₹1,00,000
youtube-cover

The first BGMI event of 2023 will aim to get more concurrent viewers during the live stream. Almost all popular Indian streamers and professional athletes of the title are invited to the event to help it attract the maximum number of spectators. Battlegrounds Mobile India returned to the country on May 29.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...