When and where to watch BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023

June 1 marks the start of BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023, the first Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament after its re-release in the country. The event is a celebration for professional players, streamers, and fans as the game has returned to the market after almost one year. Krafton has invited a total of 64 squads, which will feature pros and streamers, to participate.

The names of all the participating teams have not been made public yet. However, Krafton has revealed the names of popular players Scout, Owais, and Sensei in the thumbnail of the scheduled livestream for the first day.

How to watch BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023

Krafton will broadcast BGMI Rising Launch Party 2023 on its official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel at 4:00 pm IST daily, starting on June 1.

The 64 participating squads will be divided into four groups for the initial phase of the tournament. Popular streamers Mortal, Regaltos, and Snax have already revealed that they will be participating in the event. Meanwhile, several organizations have begun to build lineups for future esports competitions related to the title.

Broadcast talent

Krafton has named four casters, Ocean, Ankiiibot, Mazy, and Spero, for the BGMI Rising event. These are some of the popular commentators right now and have been in the profession for a long time. Ocean Sharma has been seen casting in several notable Battlegrounds Mobile India, PUBG Mobile, and Valorant tournaments.

Krafton is expected to conduct many new esports tournaments later this year. Prior to the Battlegrounds Mobile India's ban in July 2022, the company hosted numerous competitions featuring massive cash prizes.

Last year, the South Korean publisher hosted a spectacular event, the BMPS Season 1, which boasted a grand prize pool of $257K. Team Soul was the first-ranked team in the tournament.

Making a great comeback this year, Battlegrounds Mobile India topped Google Play Store's free charts within 24 hours of its re-release, which shows just how much players love the battle royale title.

