Ranking all assault rifles in BGMI 2.5 (July 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India, commonly known as BGMI, has been running for almost three years. The battle royale title offers a wide array of firearms, but assault rifles (ARs) have been one of the most popular among players. There are twelve assault rifles in the game, but not all are built to be useful in combat. It is important to know which ones are actually good if you want to improve your skills in BGMI.

Krafton has done a commendable job at replicating and incorporating assault rifles into BGMI, which feel real to a great degree. Even though the recoil is not as much as it is in real life, the guns do not feel like gimmicks.

In this article, you will learn about the best assault rifles in BGMI, ranked from best to worst. We will prioritize versatility and availability in all maps over damage alone.

Tier list of all the assault rifles (ARs) in BGMI

1) M416

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56 mm bullets

It uses 5.56 mm bullets Base damage: 43

43 Bullet velocity: 780 m/s

780 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

M416 is undoubtedly the best AR in the game. Even though it is not the weapon with the highest damage in the game, it is definitely one of the easiest guns to master. Players have taken a liking to this weapon thanks to its low recoil that can be easily tamed with a few attachments and abundant spawn on the map,

It performs best with a 3x scope. For some, it might be better with a 4x scope. But it is great on the battlefield, as you can use it for close-quarter fights and mid to long-range engagements.

2) Groza

Type of ammunition: It uses 7.62mm bullets

It uses 7.62mm bullets Base damage: 49

49 Bullet velocity: 715 m/s

715 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps (Airdrop exclusive)

Groza does the most damage out of all the assault rifles in BGMI. However, its lack of abundance has prevented it from being the best in the game. The fact that you can only get it from airdrops speaks volumes about how good it is in combat.

It also has a great psychological impact on your enemies. If someone hears a Groza, they prefer not to cross the player using it. Thus, this is one of the best guns in BGMI.

3) AKM

Type of ammunition: It uses 7.62mm bullets

It uses 7.62mm bullets Base damage: 49

49 Bullet velocity: 715 m/s

715 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

Also known as the Avtomat Kalashnikova Modernizirovanny, the AKM is as old as the game itself. It is a favorite among seasoned players and is an absolute beast in close-quarter fights. The high damage also comes with a lot of recoil, which makes it a high-skill gun. As a result, many people prefer to avoid this weapon on the battlefield.

4) Beryl M762

Type of ammunition: It uses 7.62mm bullets

It uses 7.62mm bullets Base damage: 47

47 Bullet velocity: 740 m/s

740 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

Beryl M762 is similar to the AKM, with a slightly higher fire rate. It has an irregular recoil pattern that can be hard to control. However, you can tame it to a certain extent using a light grip attachment. It sits below the AKM, as the latter has a more consistent recoil that will not mess up your aim.

5) AUG A3

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 44

44 Bullet velocity: 940 m/s

940 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps (Airdrop exclusive)

AUG A3 is an airdrop-exclusive gun like Groza. It has the lowest recoil among all the assault rifles in BGMI and can give you amazing results with a 3x, 4x, or 6x scope. If you have trouble dealing with the recoil in the game, this is a great weapon to play with.

6) G36C

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 41

41 Bullet velocity: 870 m/s

870 m/s Availability: It replaces the Scar L in Vikendi

Like the AUG, the G36C is also an extremely stable weapon in BGMI. It has almost no recoil, but its low fire rate sometimes makes it fall short. You can use it effectively for mid to long-range combat, but it lacks power for enemies nearby. An M416 would always be a better choice. Furthermore, the fact that you can only find this in Vikendi puts it pretty low on this list.

7) Scar L

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 41

41 Bullet velocity: 870 m/s

870 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

Scar L is very similar to the M416 regarding ammunition and attachments. However, the lack of a stock makes it really unstable. That is why players prefer the M416 over the Scar. Furthermore, it is not available on every map, a big shortcoming that puts it at #7.

8) QBZ

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 41

41 Bullet velocity: 870 m/s

870 m/s Availability: It replaces the Scar L in Sanhok

QBZ is only available in Sanhok. It replaces the Scar L and has a similar performance. It has a manageable recoil and a decent fire rate. However, an M416 is a better choice any day. If you have a QBZ in your hand, you will always find yourself looking for an M416 to replace it.

9) Famas

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 39

39 Fire Rate: 900 RPM

900 RPM Availability: It is only available in Erangel and Livik

Famas is a controversial weapon, as the players are on the fence about its viability in combat. The weapon has a decent fire rate and performs well at close range, but you will be better off using an AKM. Famas is only available in Erangel and Livik. It would have ranked higher if it was available on other maps.

10) Honey Badger

Type of ammunition: It uses 7.62mm bullets

It uses 7.62mm bullets Base damage: 43

43 Availability: It is only available in Livik

Being a 7.62 AR, you would expect Honey Badger to deal a lot of damage to the enemies, but that is far from the truth. Its damage is similar to that of an M416. As a result, you would definitely stick to an M416 no matter what the situation.

Furthermore, it has a high recoil comparable to that of a Beryl. This makes it hard to control, and combined with a low damage output, this gun is one of the worst in BGMI.

11) M16A4

Type of ammunition: It uses 5.56mm bullets

It uses 5.56mm bullets Base damage: 43

43 Bullet velocity: 900 m/s

900 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

M16A4 is one of the two burst-action assault rifles in the game. One could argue that this gun deserves to be higher on the list as it is the favorite weapon of some of the best players in the world, like Paraboy. But not everyone is as talented as him. Learning this gun and using it to its full potential takes a lot of skill. Additionally, the fact that you cannot use it as a fully automatic weapon makes it one of the worst ARs in BGMI.

12) MK47 Mutant

Type of ammunition: It uses 7.62mm bullets

It uses 7.62mm bullets Base damage: 49

49 Bullet velocity: 780 m/s

780 m/s Availability: It is available on all maps

MK47 Mutant is undoubtedly the worst AR in BGMI. It is a semi-automatic 7.62 AR, meaning it has high recoil. This makes it one of the least desired weapons in the game.

However, it is easy to find when you land somewhere, so it can prove useful in early fights. It dishes out a fair amount of damage, but you would be better off with an AKM or M762 in mid-game fights in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes