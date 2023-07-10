Best BGMI content creators to watch for pro gameplay in July 2023

Given how competitive the BGMI player base is, you might need to brush up on your skills in this popular tactical shooter. BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, boasts over 100 million active players in 2023. Amidst all these people, being noticed as a professional in the game can be very difficult. Unless you have exceptional talent at gunning down enemies or helping your team escape sticky situations, you will be considered mediocre at best.

As of today, the competitive scene at BGMI is filled to the brim with aspiring eSports athletes. You are probably one of them, and to help you improve your skills, we will look at a few Indian streamers who play BGMI, either as professional players or content creators.

Note: This article

The best Indian BGMI streamers in July 2023

You will come across hundreds if not thousands of players searching for "BGMI" or "Battlegrounds Mobile India" on YouTube, Loco, or Rooter. The fact that you do not require any equipment to livestream on these platforms makes it easy for almost anyone to become a BGMI streamer.

Here are a few recommended streamers that you can follow to become a better player in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Jonathan Gaming (5.25 million subscribers on YouTube)

Born on September 21, 2002, GodL Jonathan, whose real name is Jonathan Amaral, is undoubtedly the best Indian BGMI player. He started his career in 2019 with Team SkuLL, and as of today, he is one of the most prized possessions of GodLike Esports.

He does not stream that often, but when he does, there is a lot that you can learn by watching him. Firstly, his impeccable knowledge of the game makes watching him very helpful for new players. You can learn how to rush certain buildings. You learn about situations when you should avoid fighting and prioritize the safe zone. You can also learn how to use throwables correctly.

Watching this player finish enemies with his god-like aim and stable sprays is a treat. It would be best if you considered watching him.

LoLzZz Gaming (1.32 million subscribers on YouTube)

GodLike Esports does a great job when it comes to talent acquisition. LoLzZz Gaming is no exception. His real name is Yash Thacker, and he has been one of the veterans in the field of video game content creation. He has been grinding since the early days of PUBG Mobile. During that period, LoLzZz Gaming used to play PUBG Mobile on an emulator. Ever since Battlegrounds Mobile India took over, he has been streaming the game while playing on his phone.

He has set numerous records in the game, one of them being the achievement of 40 eliminations in one classic match. That is quite the feat, considering he usually plays in high-tier lobbies where the players are not novices.

If you want to learn how to become an aggressive assaulter in the game, GodL LolzZz is definitely worth your time.

Snax Gaming (1.53 million subscribers on YouTube)

Snax, also known as Raj Verma, is an OG professional player and content creator in BGMI. He has been pushing out videos on YouTube since early 2019.

During the days of PUBG Mobile, Snax used to play professionally for Team Learn from Past (LeFP). His journey has skyrocketed over the years owing to his gameplay, which has been nothing less than exceptional. He was known for his impressive DP-28 burst sprays. In ARs, he has impeccable aims.

To become a better professional player, you should consider watching Snax. He streams regularly on YouTube and also on Loco.

