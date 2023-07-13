S12K vs. S1897: Which shotgun is better in BGMI

There is a broad variety of weaponry available for use in the wildly popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which allows you to participate in battles that match your playstyle. While assault rifles (ARs) are known for their overall versatility, shotguns stand out among the available arsenal as potent close-quarters weapons that may swiftly change the course of a combat.

This article will go into the realm of shotguns in BGMI. While looking at their features, practical usage methods, and overall effect on gameplay, we will compare two of the most popular shotguns in the game.

Is the S12K shotgun better than the S1897 shotgun in BGMI?

BGMI features various shotgun models, each with its unique attributes. The shotguns available include the S686, S1897, S12K, NS2000, M1014, and DBS. Understanding their characteristics is crucial for utilizing them effectively on the battlefield.

While the DBS shotgun has taken the BGMI metagame by storm, our focus will be on the S12K or the Saiga-12K and the S1897 shotguns.

The Saiga-12K (S12K) shotgun

The S12K and DBS belong to the same category. Being a semi-auto shotgun, you won't be immediately vulnerable to a barrage of bullets from your enemy if you miss a shot. Although it isn't quite as handy as the DBS, the S12K shotgun can deal out respectable damage. Owing to its long barrel, you can damage enemies over a long distance as well.

Ammo preferred by the S12K shotgun - 12 Gauge. All shotguns run this variant of bullets in BGMI.

Attachments - You can use the following attachments on an S12K:

Duckbill for the muzzle

Quickdraw, Extended, and Extended Quickdraw magazines

Red dot, Holographic, 2x, 3x, 4x, 6x, and Canted sights

Rounds per magazine: Normally the S12K can fire five shots without reloading. This number goes up to 10 with an Extended or an Extended Quickdraw magazine.

Reload Speed: The S12K has variable reload speeds depending on the following conditions:

Normal magazine (not completely empty): 2.2 seconds

Normal magazine (empty): 2.8 seconds

Quickdraw magazine (not completely empty): 1.5 seconds

Quickdraw magazine (empty): 2 seconds

Extended magazine (not completely empty): 2.2 seconds

Extended magazine (empty): 2.8 seconds

Extended Quickdraw magazine (not completely empty): 1.5 seconds

Extended Quickdraw magazine (empty): 2 seconds

Damage per bullet: 24

Fire Rate: Semi-automatic

The S1897 “Pump” shotgun

The S1897 is a pump-action shotgun known for its reliability and high damage output. Its single-shot capacity requires careful timing and pixel-perfect aim. Skilled players can use it to deliver devastating blows in close-range encounters. However, if you miss even one shot from the S1897, it could be game over for you.

Ammo preferred by the S1897 shotgun - 12 Gauge.

Attachments - You can use the following attachments on an S1897:

Duckbill or Shotgun Choke for the muzzle

Bullet Loop for the stock

Rounds per magazine: The S1897 can hold five bullets in one magazine.

Reload Speed: The S1897 has variable reload speeds depending on the following conditions:

Without Bullet Loop (magazine not completely empty): 1.2 seconds

Without Bullet Loop (empty magazine): 4 seconds

With Bullet Loop (magazine not completely empty): 0.9 seconds

Without Bullet Loop (empty magazine): 2.9 seconds

Damage per bullet: 26

Fire Rate: Pump-action (There is a pumping animation after every shot)

Which shotgun is better: S12K or S1897?

While the S1897 does more damage per bullet, the semi-automatic nature of the S12K clearly gives it an upper hand in heated scenarios. Even if you miss a couple of shots with the latter, you have the scope to redeem yourself. You cannot say the same when it comes to the S1897.

Furthermore, the extra magazine capacity also makes the S12K more favorable in almost any given scenario. So, when it comes to these two shotguns in BGMI, choosing the S12K would be the best for you. However, if you are someone who has exemplary aim, and the chance of missing a shot is close to zero, then the S1897 would undoubtedly be a great fit.

