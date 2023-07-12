How to create a custom room in BGMI in 2023

Battlegrounds Mobile India, also known as BGMI, has taken the country by storm. The game is famously known for its wide player base and battles across different maps. However, Krafton has also added another option where you can create private rooms to play alongside and against your friends. It also lets you choose your enemy if you're the one hosting.

Custom Rooms in BGMI are also great for testing your skills. In this article, you will get to know about the different types of Custom Rooms and how to create them in BGMI.

Create Custom Rooms in BGMI with the help of Custom Room Cards

To create a Custom Room, the first thing you need to do is have a Custom Room card in your inventory. There are currently five types of Custom Room cards in BGMI. They are as follows:

7-Day Room card- Once activated, you can make an unlimited number of Custom Rooms for seven days.

1-Day Room card- Once activated, you can make an unlimited number of Custom Rooms for one day.

1-Use Room card- Once activated, you can make only one Custom Room.

7-Use Advanced Room card- Once activated, you can make an unlimited number of Advanced Custom Rooms for seven days. In advanced rooms, you have the facility to change certain attributes like loot density, frequency of airdrops and red zones, speed of the blue zone, and many more.

1-Use Advanced Room card- Once activated, you can make an unlimited number of Custom Rooms for one day.

If you do not have any of these Custom Room cards in your BGMI inventory, then you might have to buy one. In BGMI, you can buy Custom Room cards from one of the following places:

Treasure tab that you can find under “Shop”. You can buy a 7-Use Advanced Room card for 500 Unknown Currency (UC) and a 1-Use Advanced Room card for 100 UC.

Clan Shop: You can buy a 1-Use Custom Room card for 300 Clan Points.

Unfortunately, you cannot purchase 7-Day and 1-Day Custom Room cards in BGMI. These were previously awarded through Royale Pass (RP) rewards. That was the only method of acquiring these.

Once you have a Custom Room card in your inventory, you will want to do the following things:

Click on the “Mode Select” button that you will find right above the big yellow “START” button. Click on the “Rooms” button in the top right corner of your screen. Click on “Create Room”. This will give you the option to choose which Custom Room card you want to use. Click on the card you want to use and then click on “Use”. Click on the “Create Room” button again. Now, you must select the type of Custom Room that you want to make. You can choose from all the game modes that you have in the game. The room name will be set automatically to your in-game name. Set a password for your room and click on “Create Room”. It is important to set a password to prevent unwanted people from joining your room. Invite your friends from the friend list or give them the Custom Room ID and password, wait for them to join, and then click on “Start”.

You can then play in your very own Custom Room.

That brings us to the end of this guide. Throughout the process, the main thing to be noted is the availability of the Custom Room Card. You can either receive it as a reward or buy it from the shop.

