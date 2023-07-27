Top 5 BGMI strategies for engaging enemies at supply drops

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most actively played video games in the country's mobile gaming scene. One critical aspect of the title is supply drops, which can provide players with valuable loot to gain an advantage over their opponents. However, engaging enemies during supply drops can be a risky endeavor.

In this article, we will discuss the top five BGMI strategies to effectively take on enemies while capitalizing on the special loot.

5 best tips to deal with enemy teams at supply drops in BGMI

1) Assess the situation

Before rushing towards a supply drop, take a moment to assess the situation. Identify any nearby enemies and consider the terrain. If the supply drop is in an open area, approaching it directly will expose you to enemy fire from multiple directions. Use natural cover like trees, rocks, or buildings to your advantage, and ensure that there are no enemies waiting to ambush you.

2) Keep a low profile and be patient

Patience is crucial during supply drop encounters in BGMI. Instead of rushing in immediately, observe the drop from a safe distance and let other players battle it out for the loot.

Many players will be drawn to the supply drop like moths to a flame, creating an opportunity for you to take advantage of distracted foes. Be patient and strike at the right moment when you have a clear advantage.

3) Coordinate with your teammates

In BGMI squad matches, coordination is key. Communicate with your team to strategize your approach to supply drops. Designate roles for each squad member; some can provide cover fire while others flank the enemies.

Working as a team will increase your chances of successfully engaging opponents when raiding supply drops and securing the loot for your squad.

4) Use utility items wisely

Utility items, such as smoke grenades and flashbangs, can be incredibly useful during supply drop encounters in BGMI. The former can provide cover to approach the drop safely, while flashbangs can disorient enemies, giving you a split-second advantage. Coordinate with your team to use these items effectively and create opportunities to engage enemies on your terms.

You should also consider using grenades as they are useful in these situations. Essentially, you can use them to keep the opponents busy if they happen to have leverage over you, giving you the necessary seconds to dip from a sticky situation.

5) Be aware of everything happening around you

Always be aware of your surroundings during supply-drop engagements. Keep an eye on the kill feed to see how many players are left in the vicinity.

Remember that other squads may also be eyeing the supply drop, and engaging in a prolonged firefight could attract more attention. If you find yourself outnumbered, consider repositioning and reassessing the situation.

6) Be prepared for the looting procedure

Lastly, always be prepared for supply drops. Keep your inventory organized, and ensure you have enough ammunition and healing items before going for a supply drop. Being well-equipped will give you an edge during the intense encounters that often follow.

Rewards for looting supply drops in BGMI

You can get the following items from supply drops in the game:

Weapons:

AWM

MK-14

MG3

Aug A3

Groza

Lynx AMR

Attachments:

4x ACOG Scope

8x Scope

Suppressor for AR, DMR, and S12K

Suppressor for Snipers

Equipment:

Spetsnaz (Level 3) Helmet

Military (Level 3) Vest

Level 3 Backpack

Consumables:

Med Kit

Adrenaline Syringe

Miscellaneous items:

Ghillie suit

Is it worth looting supply drops in BGMI?

Given the high quality of loot that you receive through supply airdrops in Battlegrounds Mobile India, it is recommended that you try to get a couple of them every game. You will not only have better protection against your enemies’ bullets, but will also have better guns to take them down.

To sum everything up, by following these top five strategies, you can increase your chances of safely looting supply drops in the game. Good luck on your journey to securing the winner winner chicken dinner!

If we missed something that you do while looting airdrops and you feel that others should know, feel free to mention it in the comments below.