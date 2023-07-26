Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 scoring system, eligibility, rules, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) is one of the biggest tournaments hosted by Krafton for players of BGMI. Commencing on August 10, 2023, this tournament will be held in six stages and features a mind-boggling prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000. This event features matches for squads and only those playing on mobile phones can participate.

The online registration started on July 24, 2023, and will continue till August 2, 2023. In this article, we will be talking about the various requirements needed to take part in BGIS and the rules and regulations of the same.

Eligibility criteria to register for BGIS 2023

The eligibility to register for the tournament are:

You must be a citizen of India.

You must be at least 16 years of age or older to participate.

You will need the consent of your parents or guardian (they will have to sign a parental consent form) if you are between the ages of 16 and 18.

You will have to provide proof of residence to prove your nationality.

You can register by visiting the official website: https://esports.battlegroundsmobileindia.com

Click on Join the Revolution to start the registration process.

BGIS 2023 rules and regulations for matches

You are expected to abide by the following rules:

You can represent only one team that you have registered with. You cannot be a part of multiple rosters.

Your account must be at level 25 and Platinum V tier if you want to register.

Your in-game tag (nickname) must be in the following format: “TeamNamePlayerName.” For instance, if your team name is Royal Challengers and your in-game name is Floppy, your tag or nickname will be RCFloppy. Choose your tag carefully as you will not be allowed to change it later on. If you want to make use of corporate names or trademarks, you will have to get written approval from the Tournament Organizer (TO).

You can only use hand-held mobile phones to play matches during the tournament. Emulators, Bluetooth devices, controllers, tablets, and any other appliance that is not a mobile phone will not be allowed.

Exchanging outfits for cosmetic enhancements is forbidden and you are required to keep your character fully clothed for the entire duration of the match, starting from the moment you enter the spawn island.

You must not use any unfair means to gain advantages over other players in the game. Exploiting bugs deliberately will also not be tolerated.

You must refrain from using vulgar or hateful speech against other players in the tournament.

You cannot record or stream any of the tournament matches without taking permission from the TO or Krafton.

BGIS 2023 roster requirements

Keep the following things in mind while making your team:

Your team must, at all times, have a minimum of 4 players as the team’s starting lineup. You can keep an additional two as substitutes.

Your team cannot have more than six players at any given time of the tournament.

Your team must have a designated manager who will be responsible for communicating with Krafton if a need ever arises.

Your team must register using the official BGIS registration portal. You can click here to visit the official website.

Your team’s logo must not comprise any hateful symbols or text. Doing so might result in your registration being canceled.

BGIS 2023 scoring system

Placement Points 1 15 2 12 3 10 4 8 5 6 6 4 7 2 8-12 1 13-16 0

Aside from placement points, you will be awarded 1 point for every kill.

BGIS 2023 prize pool distribution

The prize pool of ₹2,00,00,000 will be divided into 19 categories. They are as follows:

Team prizes:

Champions of BGIS will be receiving a total of ₹75,00,000

The team that comes second will be receiving a total of ₹37,50,000

The team that comes third will be receiving a total of ₹25,00,000

The team that comes forth will be receiving a total of ₹12,50,000

The team that comes fifth will be receiving a total of ₹10,00,000

The team that comes sixth will be receiving a total of ₹8,00,000

The team that comes seventh will be receiving a total of ₹6,00,000

The team that comes eight will be receiving a total of ₹4,00,000

The teams from the ninth to twelfth positions will be receiving a total of ₹2,00,000 each

The teams from the thirteenth to sixteenth positions will be receiving a total of ₹1,00,000 each

Individual prizes:

The MVP will receive a total of ₹4,00,000

The Rising Star will receive a total of ₹2,00,000

The MVP of Finals will receive a total of ₹2,00,000

The Best IGL will receive a total of ₹2,00,000

Make sure to be thorough with all the rules and requirements before applying for the tournament.