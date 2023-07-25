Pre-firing in BGMI: How to do it like a pro

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, more commonly referred to as BGMI, pre-firing is a tactical maneuver used by experienced players to anticipate enemy movements and unleash a stream of bullets before their adversary becomes visible. This technique is particularly effective during intense gunfights or when clearing buildings and obstacles.

Pre-firing can be very useful in combat due to the following reasons:

The element of surprise: Pre-firing catches your opponents off guard, thus, suppressing them and giving you a precious split-second advantage. A well-executed pre-fire can make all the difference in a tight combat situation in BGMI. Reduced reaction time: By pre-firing, you force the enemy to react quickly. This can lead them to fire inaccurate shots and panic, ultimately giving you an opportunity to secure the kill. Area denial: Pre-firing can also be used to suppress enemies behind cover or within buildings. This tactic discourages opponents from making aggressive moves, allowing you and your squad more command over the battlefield.

In this article, we will walk you through all the ways in which you can become an expert in the art of pre-firing in BGMI.

How to master pre-firing in BGMI

You can master the art of pre-firing in BGMI by following the tips below.

Anticipate enemy movements: To effectively pre-fire, pay close attention to the sounds and visual cues in the game. You must analyze the environment and try to predict where your opponents might be hiding. Are they likely to peek from behind a tree or a building corner? Anticipating their movements is crucial to successful pre-firing.

Utilize audio clues: BGMI provides valuable audio cues that can help pinpoint enemy positions. Listen for footsteps, gunshots, and other sounds that give away an opponent's location. This will allow you to pre-fire with more precision.

Know your weapon: Each firearm has its unique firing rate and recoil pattern. Master the characteristics of your chosen weapon so you can control its spray while pre-firing. Burst fire or tap firing may be more effective than continuously pulling the trigger in some situations, especially for long-range combat.

Practice makes perfect: Pre-firing is a skill that requires practice. Spend time in training grounds or hot-drop areas to hone your pre-firing abilities. Experiment with different scenarios and angles to become more adept at the technique.

Team coordination: Pre-firing can be even more potent when coordinated with your squad. Communicate with your teammates to ensure you're all on the same page. Timing your pre-fires together can overwhelm opponents and secure quick eliminations.

We hope you can become a better marksman in BGMI with these tips. If we missed something, feel free to mention it in the comments below.