Tips and tricks for winning 1v1 battles in BGMI

BattleGrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1v1 battles can be thrilling and intense. Knowing certain efficient techniques and methods can significantly increase your odds of success, whether competing against a talented opponent or competing against a friend for bragging rights. With the current BGMI scene being home to over 50 million active players, it has become harder to win 1v1 fights, given how good a big portion of the community has become.

There are a lot of factors that come into play when we talk about winning 1v1 fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India. While some are obvious, others go under the radar. That is what separates a seasoned veteran in BGMI from your average Joe.

In this article, we will examine the tactics and ideas that can give you the upper hand in BGMI 1v1 matches.

Best tips and tricks for becoming better at 1v1 fights in BGMI

Mastering your weapons

Each weapon in BGMI has unique features, such as a recoil pattern and a distinct effective range. Master a few weapons that fit your playstyle by taking your time with them. You may substantially increase your accuracy and overall effectiveness in 1v1 encounters by pairing your favorite guns with suitable attachments.

Practicing your aim and reflexes

In order to prevail in 1v1 battles, aim and reflexes are pretty significant factors in BGMI. Improve your aim and muscle memory by spending time in the practice mode or on the training ground. Aim for headshots because they do more damage and increase your likelihood of quickly dispatching your opponent.

Practice your peeking and strafing skills

In 1v1 battles, peeking and strafing are crucial abilities that can be very effective in the game. Reduce your exposure by strategically utilizing the lean and peak functions while keeping an eye on your enemy. To make oneself more difficult to hit during combat, practice strafing left and right.

While peeking is not necessary for enemies right in front of you, strafing is very crucial. This technique is more commonly known as the jiggle movement, popularized by the famous GodL Jonathan.

Pay attention to audio signals around you

Sound plays a crucial role in the game, and wearing good quality headphones can provide a competitive edge. Listen for footsteps and gunshots to detect your opponent's position and movements. This information can help you prepare for an ambush or to avoid one yourself.

Play mind games with your enemies

Sometimes, winning a 1v1 battle isn't just about aiming and shooting accurately. Employ mind games to outsmart your opponent. Throw grenades to force them out of cover, fake movements to draw them out, or use decoy shots to distract them before landing the killing blow.

Keep your cool

It is simple to become anxiously overwhelmed in tense 1v1 settings. However, making logical decisions and successfully implementing your strategy depends on remaining collected and calm. Take deep breaths, concentrate on the task at hand, and try not to panic when under pressure.