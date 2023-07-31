Top 5 BGMI tips to outsmart and outplay your opponents

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a high-intensity battle royale game that necessitates smart thinking, quick reflexes, and efficient coordination. This article looks at the top five BGMI strategies that can help you outwit and outplay your opponents. Mastering some of these tips can dramatically improve your performance on the battlefield, allowing you to emerge triumphant and stand out from the competition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best strategies to outsmart and outplay your opponents in BGMI

1) Master the map

One of the most significant indicators of success in BGMI is a clear understanding of the map. The game includes several maps, each with its own geology, loot distribution, and hotspots. You should learn about each map and its locations to gain a strategic advantage.

Loot priority: Weapons, ammo, armor, and healing goods should be looted first. Early on, prioritize acquiring a dependable weapon to protect yourself against opponents. Look for better equipment as the game advances to boost your chances of survival.

Map awareness: Keep an eye out for the blue circle's diminishing play zone. The play zone shrinks regularly, and staying outside of it causes harm over time. To avoid unnecessary damage, pay attention to the timing and move towards the safe zone.

2) Improve your aim and reflexes

Accurate shooting and quick reflexes can be the difference between a win or loss in BGMI. Here are some pointers to help you improve your targeting skills and reflexes:

Regular practice: Set aside time to work on your aim in training mode or other shooting modes offered in the game. Repetition develops muscle memory and your ability to hit targets accurately in BGMI.

Recoil control: Mastering recoil control is essential for sustaining accuracy during sustained fire. Learn your favorite weapons' recoil patterns and practice compensating for them during battle.

Crosshair placement: Maintain your crosshair at head level at all times, anticipating opponent movements. This reduces the need for substantial modifications while engaging opponents, allowing you to land more consistent headshots.

3) Effective communication

BGMI is a team-based game, and effective communication with your squad can significantly boost your chances of success. Here are some communication strategies:

Use voice chat: Interact with your teammates via voice chat if possible. In high-stress situations, it enables real-time collaboration and speedy decision-making.

Callouts and marking: Practice providing clear callouts to your team offering directions, enemy distance, and other relevant information. You can also use the map's marking tool to draw attention to certain locations or targets.

4) Smart positioning and movement

Positioning and movement are critical factors that can make or break your BGMI performance. A clever strategy can keep you alive longer and offer you a tactical advantage in fights:

Seek cover: When engaging opponents, always prioritize cover. Running in open spaces makes you a prime target for sharpshooters. To reduce exposure, use buildings, boulders, and natural topography as cover.

Peek and lean: The peek and lean function allows you to obtain information without fully exposing yourself. This strategy allows you to notice enemies while reducing your chances of getting shot at.

Avoid predictability: When traveling from one site to another, avoid taking predictable routes. To make it more difficult for opponents to hit you, vary your motions, crouch, and jump on occasion.

High ground advantage: Whenever feasible, take high ground during engagements. Elevated positions provide a greater perspective of the battlefield, making it easier to see attackers and shoot from a better angle.

5) Utilize grenades and equipment

In BGMI, grenades, and other equipment can be game changers, giving you an advantage in a variety of situations. Here's how to make the most of them:

Grenade tactics: Learn how to throw grenades to surprise and confuse your opponents. Cooking grenades ahead of time might catch enemies off guard, giving them less time to react and avoid the explosion.

Smoke grenades: Smoke grenades are extremely useful for providing cover while relocating or reviving colleagues. Make clever use of them to obstruct your opponent's view and create opportunities for your team.

Stun grenades and molotovs: Stun grenades momentarily blind and deafen adversaries, providing a brief window of opportunity for you to attack or flee. Molotov cocktails cause damage over time, pulling adversaries out of cover and causing them to suffer.