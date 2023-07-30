How to survive in the final circles for a chicken dinner in BGMI (2023)

Surviving in the final circles in BGMI becomes a challenging undertaking as the adrenaline-pumping matches proceed. Securing that elusive chicken meal needs the perfect combination of strategic thought, precise execution, and nerve-racking decision-making. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a beginner looking to claim your chicken dinner, some of these tried-and-true techniques will get you there.

This article will provide you with vital information to help you succeed in BGMI's final circles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The best way to win in the final circle for a chicken dinner in BGMI

1) Positioning and cover are key

Always choose placement over aggressive engagements in the final rounds. Stay near the center of the safe zone to limit the possibility of being caught in the blue zone and to gain a better viewpoint to see opponents in BGMI.

Use landscape elements such as rocks, trees, and buildings to create vantage points. Maintain a low profile and make use of these obstacles to avoid exposing yourself needlessly.

By remaining still in the final rounds, you make yourself an easy target. Keep moving, even if it's in a hunched position, to make it more difficult for opponents to hit you. You also need to reposition yourself several times as the rings diminish. Be adaptive and predict the location of the next safe zone so you can organize your actions accordingly.

2) Use sound cues and be attentive

Sound is important in BGMI. Therefore, wear headphones to better notice opponent movements and gunshots. This will allow you to anticipate their positions and respond accordingly.

Always be on the lookout for third-party engagements. Fighting can attract nearby players, and thus render you exposed to attacks from all directions. To stay at guard, make good use of the mini-map and keep an eye on the shrinking safe zone. Be ready to change your position as soon as needed, especially if you were just in a big fight.

In the late game, patience is essential. Avoid rash decisions that could lead to your demise and wait for the best opportunity to strike or defend.

3) Manage resources and use smoke grenades

In the last circles, use your resources wisely. Avoid needless battles that could deplete your ammunition and healing supplies. Smoke grenades can be quite useful to provide cover when traversing open terrain or reviving comrades in BGMI. Thus, it is important to always keep a few on hand and use them strategically.

4) Coordinate with teammates and study the game

Communication is essential when playing in a squad. To increase your chances of survival, coordinate your moves and strategies in the game. Familiarize yourself with the most typical final circle placements on various maps, and ensure that someone is always covering at least one direction to spot enemies.

Spotting opponents early on and good communication can lead not only to effective placement, but also to effective plans that can take out campers as well.

The kill feed informs you about the remaining players and potential threats. Keep an eye on it, and it may help you discern if the fight is happening in areas closer or farther to you. If a lot of people are dying and you cannot hear anything, then your immediate area is almost certainly clean.