Punishing Gray Raven Tier List (PGR Tier List) for November 2023: All Constructs ranked

PGR tier lists are crucial for the entire Punishing Gray Raven community, as they help them find the top Constructs every time in an ever-changing meta. While the developer and publisher, Kuro Games, keeps adjusting the meta frequently to keep things interesting, gamers often find it hard to choose the right characters for the online showdowns.

This article takes the current meta into account while ranking the best Constructs in the PGR tier list for November 2023.

This Punishing Gray Raven tier list (PGR tier list) ranks all Constructs in the current meta

Punishing Gray Raven is a fast-paced Action RPG gacha title set in a post-apocalyptic world. You must know the Constructs of your team well to lead them against the robotic army that conquered the world.

Constructs in the title are divided into four predesigned classes. Attackers will help you deal damage, while Tanks will nerf the enemies as they buff allies. Supports and Amplifiers will heal and buff teammates.

Our PGR tier list ranks all these in their specific classes, highlighting the skills and power of the best choices from the list.

Best Attackers in Punishing Gray Raven

The best Attackers in the title (Image via Kuro Games)

Attackers are the most adored and crucial champions in the title. Here is a ranked tier list of all Attackers in PGR:

S-tier: Lee-Entropy, Karenina-Ember, Lucia-Crimson Abyss, Bianca-Veritas, Lucia-Plume, Luna-Laurel, 2B, Bianca-Stigmata, Lee- Hyperreal, Lucia-Crimson Weave, Lamia-Lost Lullaby, Qu - Shukra

Lee-Entropy, Karenina-Ember, Lucia-Crimson Abyss, Bianca-Veritas, Lucia-Plume, Luna-Laurel, 2B, Bianca-Stigmata, Lee- Hyperreal, Lucia-Crimson Weave, Lamia-Lost Lullaby, Qu - Shukra A-tier: Lucia-Dawn, Lee-Palefire, Watanabe-Nightblade, Karenina-Blast, Bianca-Zero, Watanabe-Astral, Bambinata-Vitrum, Noctis-Indomitus, BRS, Karenina-Scire

Lucia-Dawn, Lee-Palefire, Watanabe-Nightblade, Karenina-Blast, Bianca-Zero, Watanabe-Astral, Bambinata-Vitrum, Noctis-Indomitus, BRS, Karenina-Scire B-tier: Lucia-Lotus, Nanami-Storm, Liv Eclipse

Here are our recommendations for the best Attacker Constructs in Punishing Gray Raven:

Lee–Entropy

Considered one of the most powerful Constructs in the game, Lee-Entropy has maintained a top-tier spot for quite some time now. When executed precisely, his combos can deal severe damage per second (DPS). Pairing up this Construct with Kamui or Bianca will be the death sentence for your opponents.

Lucia-Dawn

Since most beginners may not have access to the top-tier champions, this variant of Lucia can be a safe pick for them. This A-tier variant is a master of duels and mixed (magical + elemental) damage. Team her up with variants of Kamui, Bianca, or Liv to bolster your chances of victory.

Best Tanks in Punishing Gray Raven

The best Tanks in the current meta (Image via Kuro Games)

Tanks are the bulky champions, mostly used as front-liners in your army. They absorb enemy slashes and jabs to save the squishy Constructs like Attackers and Healers. Tanks also nerf the enemies and buff allies for added advantage to the team. Here is our ranked tier list of all Tanks in PGR:

S-tier: Nanami-Pulse, Rosetta-Rigor, A2, Vera-Garnet, Kamui-Tenebrion, Nanami-Starfarer, Watanabe-Epitaph, Chrome-Glory, Karenina-Screen

Nanami-Pulse, Rosetta-Rigor, A2, Vera-Garnet, Kamui-Tenebrion, Nanami-Starfarer, Watanabe-Epitaph, Chrome-Glory, Karenina-Screen A-tier : Kamui-Bastion, Ayla-Brilliance, Changyu-Qilin

: Kamui-Bastion, Ayla-Brilliance, Changyu-Qilin B-tier: Chrome-Arclight, No. 21 - XXI

Check out our recommendations for the best Tanks below. While there are plenty of other options in the S- and A-tier, the skill of these champions and their compatibility with others make them a perfect pick for any team.

Kamui-Tenebrion

Kamui-Tenebrion is a reliable unit who can inflict plenty of damage on his opponents. His consciousness card helps buff himself as well as debuff enemies. His mixed damage and ability to switch between different attacking forms make him a formidable Tank.

Nanami–Pulse

This Tank works wonders with her mixed damage and resistance reduction qualities. Nanami-Pulse becomes an indomitable force when playing alongside the Liv variants. Add a source of Constant DPS like Lee-Entropy, and you have a winning combination.

Best Supports in Punishing Gray Raven

Here are the best Support Constructs (Image via Kuro games)

The best Support characters in Punishing Gray Raven mostly help heal allies while buffing their capabilities. Here are the best Supports in PGR ranked and categorized into a tier list:

S-tier: Liv-Luminance, 9S

Liv-Luminance, 9S A-tier: Liv-Lux, Sophia-Silverfang, Vera-Rozen, Wanshi-Hypnos

Liv-Lux, Sophia-Silverfang, Vera-Rozen, Wanshi-Hypnos B-tier: Hanying-Zitherwoe

The Liv variants are some of the most well-equipped Supports in the title. Check out our recommendations for the Construct class to learn why.

Liv–Luminance

Liv-Luminance is among the best Support characters, with impeccable healing and ally damage reduction abilities. Her amazing ability to reduce damage makes her the first choice for any constructed army going to war against the post-apocalyptic robot rulers.

Liv-Lux

Liv-Lux is a great choice for Supports in this PGR tier list due to her AoE damage-dealing and sustaining abilities. She heals and deals immense mixed damage to enemies, making the Attackers on her team look weak in comparison. Team her up with Kamui variants for the best results.

Best Amplifier in Punishing Gray Raven

Find the best amplifiers for PGR from below (Image via Kuro Games)

The Amplifiers in Punishing Gray Raven can enhance allies’ efficiency on the battlefield. Follow the PGR tier list to find the best Amplifier characters in the title.

S-tier: Liv-Empyrea, Selena-Capriccio

Liv-Empyrea, Selena-Capriccio A-tier: Ayla-Kaleido, No. 21-Feral Scent, Alisa-Echo

While all the Amplifiers in the tier list are well-built and can help you put up a valiant fight against the enemies, these suggested picks are indomitable and can bolster your chances of winning.

No. 21—Feral Scent

This No. 21 variant jumps on enemies, dealing severe Lightning damage while healing allies. She deals 600% lightning damage while enhancing ally attacks and healing allies for every attack. With such amazing capabilities, No. 21-Feral Scent is a reliable Amplifier for your team.

Liv – Empyrea

Liv-Empyrea creates a matrix to inflict severe physical damage on her enemies in a rectangular area. Besides her basic attacks, she can force her enemies to retreat. Her impeccable signature moves will amplify your chances of winning every Punishing Gray Raven match.