All compatible devices for The Division Resurgence

The gaming community will get to soon enjoy The Division Resurgence’s regional beta and try out what Ubisoft has been working on so far from June 13. With the developer aiming to provide a fresh and memorable experience, one of the most valuable gaming IPs is finally set to leave its mark on the mobile platform. While the full launch is still some time away, Ubisoft has put plenty of interesting elements in the beta for the community to enjoy.
That said, it's important to know which mobile devices are compatible with The Division Resurgence. After all, the hardware requirements can be quite taxing, and not all options in the market will be able to run the game efficiently. Ubisoft has already released a long list of compatible devices.
Which devices can run The Division Resurgence regional beta?
The Division Resurgence’s regional beta is available on both Android and iOS. The iOS devices on the following list should be able to comfortably run The Division Resurgence’s regional beta.
- iPhone13 Pro Max
- iPhone14 Pro
- iPhone14 Pro Max
- iPhone14
- iPhone14 Plus
- iPad Pro (5th gen 11")
- iPad Pro (6th gen 11")
- iPad Pro (5th gen 12.9")
- iPad Pro (6th gen 12.9")
- iPad Air (4th gen)
- iPad Air (5th gen)
- iPhone11
- iPhone11 Pro
- iPhone11 Pro Max
- iPhone12 Mini
- iPhone12
- iPhone12 Pro
- iPhone12 Pro Max
- iPhone13 Pro
- iPhone13 Mini
- iPhone13
- iPhone SE 3
- iPad Pro (4th gen 11")
- iPad (10th gen)
- iPad Pro (4th gen 12.9"")
- iPad Mini (6th gen)
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPad Pro (3rd gen 11")
- iPad (8th gen)
- iPad (9th gen)
- iPad Pro (3rd gen 12.9")
- iPad Air (3rd gen)
- iPad Mini (5th gen)
For Android users, Ubisoft has classified the different devices based on their chipsets.
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
- Dimensity 9000
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Dimensity 9200
- Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Snapdragon 888+
- Snapdragon 888
- Snapdragon 870
- Snapdragon 865+
- Snapdragon 865
- Kirin 900
- Kirin 9000E
- Dimensity 8200
- Dimensity 8100
- Tensor G2
- Exynos 2200
- Exynos 2100
- Snapdragon 860
- Snapdragon 855+
- Snapdragon 855
- Snapdragon 845
- Exynos 1080
- Dimensity 1200
- Dimensity 1100
- Dimensity 1000+
- Dimensity 1000L
- Kirin 990
- Kirin 990E
- Snapdragon 782G
- Snapdragon 780G
- Snapdragon 778G Plus
- Snapdragon 778G
- Dimensity 1000C
- Dimensity 1080
- Dimensity 8000
- Dimensity 7200
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Dimensity 1050
- Dimensity 1000
- Google Tensor
- Dimensity 1300
- Exynos 9825
- Exynos 9820
- Exynos 9810
- Exynos 1380
- Exynos 1280
- Exynos 1330
- Exynos 980
- Kirin 985
- Kirin 980
- Kirin 810
- Snapdragon 768G
- Snapdragon 750G
- Snapdragon 765G
- Snapdragon 765
- Snapdragon 732G
- Snapdragon 720G
- Snapdragon 730G
- Snapdragon 730
- Snapdragon 695
- Snapdragon 690
- Dimensity 930
- Dimensity 920
- Dimensity 900
- Dimensity 810
- Dimensity 800
- Dimensity 800U
- Dimensity 700
- Dimensity 720
- Dimensity 6020
Any device running one of the above processors should have no problem playing The Division Resurgence regional beta. Irrespective of whether someone is playing on iOS or Android, they will still require a regional beta code that works on their dedicated platform.