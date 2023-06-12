All compatible devices for The Division Resurgence

The gaming community will get to soon enjoy The Division Resurgence’s regional beta and try out what Ubisoft has been working on so far from June 13. With the developer aiming to provide a fresh and memorable experience, one of the most valuable gaming IPs is finally set to leave its mark on the mobile platform. While the full launch is still some time away, Ubisoft has put plenty of interesting elements in the beta for the community to enjoy.

That said, it's important to know which mobile devices are compatible with The Division Resurgence. After all, the hardware requirements can be quite taxing, and not all options in the market will be able to run the game efficiently. Ubisoft has already released a long list of compatible devices.

Which devices can run The Division Resurgence regional beta?

The Division Resurgence’s regional beta is available on both Android and iOS. The iOS devices on the following list should be able to comfortably run The Division Resurgence’s regional beta.

iPhone13 Pro Max

iPhone14 Pro

iPhone14 Pro Max

iPhone14

iPhone14 Plus

iPad Pro (5th gen 11")

iPad Pro (6th gen 11")

iPad Pro (5th gen 12.9")

iPad Pro (6th gen 12.9")

iPad Air (4th gen)

iPad Air (5th gen)

iPhone11

iPhone11 Pro

iPhone11 Pro Max

iPhone12 Mini

iPhone12

iPhone12 Pro

iPhone12 Pro Max

iPhone13 Pro

iPhone13 Mini

iPhone13

iPhone SE 3

iPad Pro (4th gen 11")

iPad (10th gen)

iPad Pro (4th gen 12.9"")

iPad Mini (6th gen)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPad Pro (3rd gen 11")

iPad (8th gen)

iPad (9th gen)

iPad Pro (3rd gen 12.9")

iPad Air (3rd gen)

iPad Mini (5th gen)

For Android users, Ubisoft has classified the different devices based on their chipsets.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Dimensity 9000

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Dimensity 9200

Dimensity 9000 Plus

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 888+

Snapdragon 888

Snapdragon 870

Snapdragon 865+

Snapdragon 865

Kirin 900

Kirin 9000E

Dimensity 8200

Dimensity 8100

Tensor G2

Exynos 2200

Exynos 2100

Snapdragon 860

Snapdragon 855+

Snapdragon 855

Snapdragon 845

Exynos 1080

Dimensity 1200

Dimensity 1100

Dimensity 1000+

Dimensity 1000L

Kirin 990

Kirin 990E

Snapdragon 782G

Snapdragon 780G

Snapdragon 778G Plus

Snapdragon 778G

Dimensity 1000C

Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 8000

Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Dimensity 1050

Dimensity 1000

Google Tensor

Dimensity 1300

Exynos 9825

Exynos 9820

Exynos 9810

Exynos 1380

Exynos 1280

Exynos 1330

Exynos 980

Kirin 985

Kirin 980

Kirin 810

Snapdragon 768G

Snapdragon 750G

Snapdragon 765G

Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 730G

Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 690

Dimensity 930

Dimensity 920

Dimensity 900

Dimensity 810

Dimensity 800

Dimensity 800U

Dimensity 700

Dimensity 720

Dimensity 6020

Any device running one of the above processors should have no problem playing The Division Resurgence regional beta. Irrespective of whether someone is playing on iOS or Android, they will still require a regional beta code that works on their dedicated platform.

