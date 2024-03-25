Gamers need as much FPS as possible, and only the best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones can deliver that. The Korean tech giant currently sells both Snapdragon-based and Exynos-based phones. However, the latter heat up a lot, which makes them uncomfortable for users to hold for prolonged hours during gaming.

The temperature control of Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones has always been better. They provide better performance, thermals, and battery life in the long run, so buying them is the better choice. This article presents the five best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming

1) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - $1269.99

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the S Pen (Image via Amazon)

This is the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone in 2024 yet. It has all the latest specs in every aspect, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 5G chipset. Coming in with the most powerful Android chipset, it can clock as high as 3.39 GHz for the best performance. The Adreno 750 GPU also features ray tracing that delivers even better mobile graphics capabilities.

This makes it the best model in this list of the five best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming.

Pros:

High CPU clock speed of 3.39 GHz.

Adreno 750 GPU with ray-tracing.

Superb display.

Best battery life among flagship smartphones.

Cons:

The smartphone is a bit on the larger side.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Memory 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear Camera 200+10+50+12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 5000mAh

2) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G - $877

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G with S Pen (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the previous flagship smartphone that still has one of the best Android chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. This chipset was customized to deliver even better results than the vanilla version. In fact, it can reach clock speeds of up to 3.36 GHz, which is a slight decrease compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

However, they are both so fast that you will hardly notice any difference. You can run any game at its highest graphical fidelity, including COD, PUBG Mobile, Summoners War, Genshin Impact, and more. So, it's still one of the best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming.

Pros:

The CPU can clock as high as 3.36 GHz.

It can play any modern game at its highest graphical fidelity.

Power efficient.

Curved.

Cons:

It is big and heavy.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8/12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear Camera 200+10+10+12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 5000mAh

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 5G - $643

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Image via Amazon)

If you are not a fan of large smartphones, there's something for you as well. Meet the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, a small phone with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy as the bigger and the more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra. Since it has the same chipset, it can play the same games with the same graphical settings.

It is small, but it still has enough performance to be one of the best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming.

Pros:

Same performance as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Compact and small size.

The display is also top-notch.

Cons:

Thermals are difficult to manage during prolonged gaming sessions.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Memory 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB Rear Camera 50+10+12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery 3900mAh

4) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 - $542

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 (Image via Amazon)

Samsung flagship smartphones with the Snapdragon chipset are quite expensive; they are simply out of the range of many users. That's where the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 model comes in. The original Galaxy S21 FE had an Exynos chipset, but in 2023, Samsung replaced it with the Snapdragon 888. The tech giant released the new model as the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 edition.

This new Snapdragon phone may seem less powerful, but it's not. It can still play all your favorite games at high graphics fidelity, which makes it one of the best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones in this price range.

Pros:

Adreno 660 GPU can provide high framerates.

Gorilla Glass Victus.

Excellent battery life.

Cons:

Plastic back.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 6/8GB Storage 128/256/512GB Rear Camera 12+8+12MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4500mAh

5) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G - $309 approx.

Samsung Galaxy M52 (Image via Amazon)

If you want a budget Samsung smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming. That's because it has the Snapdragon 778G, which was Qualcomm's fabled upper midrange chipset. It's still a great chipset for gaming.

Since the smartphone was released a while ago, stocks are low and it may not be on sale for too long.

Pros:

The Adreno 642L is quite decent at gaming.

Super AMOLED display.

Excellent battery life.

Cons:

The camera experience may not be as good as Samsung phones are reputed to be.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Memory 6/8GB Storage 128GB Rear Camera 64+12+5MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 5000mAh

This concludes our list of the five best Snapdragon-based Samsung Galaxy phones for gaming. The models in this list range from flagship to mid-range, so there's an option for everyone. Pick the one that best suits your requirements.