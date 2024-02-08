5 best budget Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in 2024

Samsung is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers worldwide, known for their budget devices. Therefore, the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones are always in demand as they come with great hardware and long-term software support. Another good news is that most of the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones now support 5G connectivity, essential for users for extra-fast internet connectivity. Hence, these devices tick all the boxes.

So, in this article, we now look at the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in 2024. All the devices mentioned in our buying guide have good reviews and are among the highest-selling mobile phones. Let us begin.

Best budget Samsung Galaxy phones to look out for in 2024

1) Samsung Galaxy A15 5G ($199)

The first smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A15 (Image via Samsung)

One of the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones currently is the Samsung Galaxy A15. It is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones currently available and was only announced a month ago. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimenisty 700 chipset and has a 90Hz LCD.

Further, it has a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera. Another big highlight of this phone is that it has a big 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also upgradeable to Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimesnity 700 Camera 50MP+2MP+2MP Display 6.6-inches 90Hz LCD Battery 5,000mAh, 15W charging

Pros

It comes with a big battery pack.

Supports 5G connectivity.

It is priced under $200.

Cons

It only supports slow 15W charging.

2) Samsung Galaxy A23 5G ($299)

The next budget smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy A23 (Image via Samsung)

Next, we have the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is another one of the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones. It offers solid performance, has a long battery life, and supports up to four years of software updates.

All of these perks mean that it is a solid budget offering under $299. You also get 5G connectivity with this phone, meaning you can enjoy blazing-fast upload and download speeds.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera 50MP+2MP +5MP+2MP Display 6.6-inches 120Hz LCD Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging

Pros

It supports 25W fast charging.

Comes with four years of updates.

Has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cons

It cant shoot 4K videos

3) Samsung Galaxy A25 5G ($299)

The third smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A25 (Image via Samsung)

The next best budget Samsung Galaxy phone is the Samsung Galaxy A25, also recently launched and has a big battery with a 50MP primary camera. But its main highlight is that it comes with a gorgeous Super AMOLED 120Hz display, which is great for content consumption.

The smartphone also has stereo speakers. With all these features, it's one of the best budget Samsung Galaxy smartphones and is a must, especially for $299.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Specifications Processor Exynos 1280 Camera 50MP+8MP +2MP Display 6.5-inches 120Hz Super AMOLED Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging

Pros

It has a gorgeous Super AMOLED display.

Promises an all-day battery life.

Comes preloaded with Android 14.

Cons

The Exynos 1280 processor is not recommended for gaming.

4) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($349)

The fourth budget Samsung smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy A54 (Image via Samsung)

Now, we talk about some more premium budget phones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy A54 was one of the highest-selling smartphones in 2023, and there are reasons why people still want to buy it.

It is an all-around smartphone with an impressive camera setup, superb build, long battery life, and a Super AMOLED display. Further, the phone also has a 32MP selfie camera, which can click highly detailed images. Hence, it's among the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones, especially under $500.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specifications Processor Exynos 1380 Camera 50MP+12MP +5MP Display 6.4-inches 120Hz Super AMOLED Battery 5,000mAh, 25W charging

Pros

It has a powerful octa-core processor.

Comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Has a versatile triple-camera setup at the back.

Cons

It only supports OIS in Full HD video recording.

5) Samsung Galaxy S23FE ($549)

The last smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Image via Samsung)

A few years ago, a smartphone from the S series lineup from Samsung wouldn't be priced in the budget category. But with recent price cuts and Samsung's Fan series becoming more popular, the S23 FE has made it onto our list of best budget Samsung Galaxy phones. It provides a similar experience to the Galaxy S23 at a much lower cost.

For starters, it has a bright 6.4-inch 120Hz display with metal frames. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset is also super powerful for any task, and its rear camera setup can click great images in almost any lighting condition. All of these features mean that it is a great buy and provides a flagship experience at an economical cost.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 50MP+8MP +12MP Display 6.4-inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Battery 4,500mAh, 25W charging, 15W wireless

Pros

The phone provides a flagship experience.

Has great cameras.

It supports 15W wireless charging.

Cons

The battery doesn't last a full day on heavy usage.

So, this concludes our list of the best budget Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in 2024.

