Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2: Which is better in 2024?

Samsung recently unveiled its new S series smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24, at the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event. Today, we'll compare it in our Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 showdown. The Galaxy S24 series has three new phones, each with its own set of features and lots of AI innovations. All three smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2 comes with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. There are also other key changes in both smartphones. Let us now take a look at all of them in our Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 comparison.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 specs compared

Before we dive into the details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 comparison, let's look at their main hardware differences. Let us start by comparing their specifications.

Specifications Galaxy S24 Nothing Phone 2 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/ Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, Rear camera setup 50MP - Main10MP - Telephoto12MP - Ultrawide 50MP - Main50MP - Ultrawide Selfie camera 12MP 32MP Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, LTPO OLED, 120Hz Display resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels (6.2 inches) 1080 x 2412 pixels (6.7 inches) Battery 4,000 mAh, 25W charging 4,700 mAh, 45W charging

Both the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Nothing Phone 2 have some key differences. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400, depending on the region you live in, whilst the Nothing Phone 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU.

Both chipsets are speedy and make for a fluid experience, but the Samsung phone has a more powerful and modern chipset, so it wins in terms of performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, whilst the Nothing Phone 2 boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. Both support a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Nothing Phone 2 does relatively better in terms of battery power as it has a larger 4,700mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh battery pack on the S24. Nothing Phone 2 also supports faster 45W charging, compared to the 25W charging on the S24.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 prices and models compared

The base Samsung Galaxy S24 has a starting price of $799.99 for the 8GB 128GB variant. Buyers will get a free memory upgrade option until January 30 with their pre-orders, and the 256GB storage variant will also be available at the same price. The smartphone offers 8GB RAM with all of its storage configurations.

8GB RAM / 128GB storage UFS 3.1 - $799.99

8GB RAM / 256GB storage UFS 4.0 - $799.99

8GB RAM / 512GB storage UFS 4.0 - pricing will be announced at a later date

In contrast, the Nothing Phone Phone 2 has a starting price of $599 for the base 8GB 128GB storage variant. The top model with 12GB and 512GB storage has a starting price of $799.

8GB RAM / 128GB storage - $599

12GB RAM / 256GB storage - $699

12GB RAM/ 512GB storage - $799

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 cameras compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with some great AI features included in its UI and camera app. The AI provides dynamic scenic recommendations and also enhances the picture you click. The smartphone's camera app also has lots of customization options now.

However, if we talk about the camera hardware, it still comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, just like the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Nothing Phone 2, though, comes with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra wide-angle sensor. Both cameras can take great photos, but the Nothing Phone 2 misses out on the AI-related camera features or portrait shots, which are currently available on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

So, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 camera comparison, the S24 is better as it offers a versatile camera setup and many AI tools.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 2 are currently among the best Android smartphones on the market. Both have impressive capabilities and features. In this post about the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 2's comparison, we have discussed the key features, camera quality, prices, and variants of the two devices.

The S24 features impressive camera specs, significant AI enhancements, and a more compact form factor. Those looking for a compact device with clean software, a powerful camera system, and longer update cycle can opt for it.

However, in terms of battery life, multimedia experience, and faster charging, the Nothing Phone 2 takes the win. Ultimately, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Nothing Phone 2 battle, the victor may vary based on your day-to-day requirements.

