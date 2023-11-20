The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a lucrative discount offer during this Black Friday sale. The smartphone was introduced as a mid-ranger from the Korean tech giant, mainly targeting the $250-300 price point. However, buyers can pick up the device for just $149 today, making it a superb option for those on a tight budget.

There are some great deals on Samsung Galaxy devices currently. If you are looking for a new smartphone, no matter the budget, there is a discount that you can take advantage of. Everything from the flagship S23 lineup to the mid-range A23 and A03s is available at massive discounts.

We will go over the details of the deal on the Galaxy A23 5G in this piece, including which websites have the best prices and how to claim it before the Black Friday promotion is over.

The Galaxy A23 5G drops to an all-time low of $149 this Black Friday

Samsung introduced the Galaxy A23 for $300. The current $149 deal on the device is a whopping 50% discount on the original price. Currently, Walmart is stocking the smartphone for this lucrative price tag. Financing options are only available from third-party services, and Verizon isn't offering a monthly payment plan with the device.

The 64 GB storage variant is available at this price, which may not suffice for most users. The $149 phone is also locked to Total by Verizon. If you have a SIM card from a different carrier, you might have to switch to grab this deal. Moreover, only the black colorway is available as part of the deal since Walmart isn't offering any other color options for the A23.

The Galaxy A23 is not the latest mid-range from Samsung. It was launched in the fall of 2022 and has modest specs. The device is powered by the considerably old Snapdragon 695 5G chip, which may be a limiting factor for some.

However, for just $150, you get a 5,000 mAh battery, 120 Hz refresh rate, the latest software and security patches, and a device that can do everything from handling calls to casual gaming. This makes it a solid deal for those on a budget.