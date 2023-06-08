32GB vs 64GB vs 96GB: How much RAM do you need in the Apple M2 Max Mac Studio?

The new Apple Mac Studio is now available for purchase from the Apple Store and authorized retailers. It comes with the improved M2 Max and Ultra chips, and users can customize it according to their requirements. The company offers four configurations of the new compact computer: two with the M2 Max and two with the M2 Ultra. They start with 32 GB of memory and go up to 192 GB, making the new Studio the perfect computer for professionals.

However, choosing the right amount of memory can be daunting, and buyers will need to make this decision at the time of purchase because, unlike PCs, the RAM inside the Mac is not upgradeable. In this article, we will discuss the various system memory configurations available for the M2 Max chipset-powered Mac Studio and how much RAM you really need.

How much RAM do you need in the new 2023 Apple Mac Studio?

Apple announced the Mac Pro and Studio computers at the WWDC 2023 keynote. Here's a glance at the specs these new machines bring to the table:

Base version Mac Pro Topped out Mac Pro Base version Mac Studio Intermediate Mac Studio High-end Mac Studio Topped out Mac Studio Processor M2 Ultra M2 Ultra M2 Max M2 Max M2 Ultra M2 Ultra CPU core count 24 24 12 16 24 24 GPU core count 60 76 30 38 60 76 Neural Engine core count 16 16 16 16 16 16 Memory 64 GB 192 GB 32 GB 96 GB 128 GB 192 GB Storage 1 TB 8 TB 512 GB 1 TB 4 TB 8 TB Price $6,999 $12,348 $1,999 $3,199 $6,999 $8,799

Both the high-end tower and the compact desk PC support up to 192 GB of Unified Memory. This means that the RAM is shared between the CPU, the GPU, and the Neural Engine. Thus, memory configurations on the Mac aren't the same as on a PC, where system memory and graphics memory are purchased and listed separately.

Is 32 GB of unified memory enough for the new Mac Studio?

For basic web browsing, moderate 4K video editing, and light content creation, we believe 32 GB of memory is sufficient. You can easily multitask without worrying about running out of resources. Software for creatives, like Photoshop and Premiere Pro, run flawlessly on this setup with zero hiccups.

With 32 GB of system RAM, you will have a reliable setup for the next few years. You won't encounter any performance issues when running tasks or applications, so you can rely on it for professional work as well.

Do you need 64 GB of RAM for the new Mac Studio?

64 GB of RAM is plenty for any modern workload, including resource-intensive tasks like 3D modeling, rendering, video editing, or multitasking. This $400 upgrade unlocks creative freedom for professionals working in the industry. If you are a game developer, a Hollywood VFX artist, or someone who needs a ton of system memory to carry out your day-to-day work, this upgrade should be a priority.

However, users who don't have any particular use cases for the extra 32 GB RAM won't notice any differences in speed, but they may want to future-proof the system for the next five to seven years. However, you will likely be better off spending the money on a larger SSD to see immediate benefits.

Do you need 96 GB of RAM for the new Mac Studio?

Only 0.1% of all workloads on the planet require 96 GB of system memory on the new Mac Studio, so this is only intended for very niche use cases. Apple charges a hefty $800 for the extra 64 GB of memory over the base variant, pushing the total cost of the Mac Studio to over $3,000.

Unless you specifically know that 64 of memory won't be sufficient for your needs, you are advised against spending the cash for this upgrade. If you don't have a specific use case, the extra $800 will not improve your computing experience in any other way. Instead, you should consider using the extra money for a 2 TB SSD, which will help you store more information.

