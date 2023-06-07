Mac Studio vs Mac Pro: Which Apple desktop suits your work best?

Apple is targeting the Mac Studio and the Mac Pro for professionals and content creators. While the former is a compact desk PC, the latter is a full-blown tower with some of the most extreme hardware the company has ever used for its computers. The Mac Pro recently got the Apple Silicon treatment, and the M2 Ultra-powered variant is launching soon.

However, it is worth noting that Apple has also introduced an M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio. The new computers are already available for purchase at the Apple store, and the two models can confuse users as to which PC they should opt for.

In this article, we will break down what each of these computers has to offer and try to answer which is the best option for your use case.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

The Apple Mac Studio and Mac Pro are some of the best computers for professionals

The last-gen Intel-powered Mac Pro from 2020 was a beast when it came out. The same applies to the newer variant. However, since the Mac Studio packs the same processor, let's look at the on-paper specs of these new computers to find out what exactly is different.

What are the specs of the Mac Pro and Studio?

The new Mac Pro unveiled at WWDC 2023 starts from $6,999 and is powered by the M2 Ultra chip, as mentioned before. Buyers can choose between two versions of it. They are as follows:

M2 Ultra Mac Pro with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine version, or M2 Ultra Mac Pro with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine version (+$1,000)

The only difference is in the GPU core count, so the more powerful version is only suited for graphics-intensive workloads like 3D modeling, rendering, and more.

In addition to the processor, you can customize storage up to 8 TB and memory up to 192 GB.

The new Studio starts from $1,999 and is also available with two different underlying chips: the M2 Max and the M2 Ultra. There are more configurations users can opt for with these chips. They are listed below:

M2 Max Mac Studio with a 12-core CPU, 30-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine M2 Max Mac Studio with a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine (+$200) M2 Ultra Mac Studio with a 24-core CPU, 60-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine (+1,400) M2 Ultra Mac Studio with a 24-core CPU, 76-core GPU, 32-core Neural Engine (+$2,400)

It is worth noting that the M2 Max-powered Studio starts from 32 GB of memory and can go up to 64 GB for the 30-core GPU variant and 96 GB for the 38-core GPU version, while the M2 Ultra variants start from 64 GB and go up to 192 GB of memory.

A quick rundown of the prices of these chips and configurations selected is as follows:

Base version Mac Pro Topped out Mac Pro Base version Mac Studio Intermediate Mac Studio High-end Mac Studio Topped out Mac Studio Processor M2 Ultra M2 Ultra M2 Max M2 Max M2 Ultra M2 Ultra CPU core count 24 24 12 16 24 24 GPU core count 60 76 30 38 60 76 Neural Engine core count 16 16 16 16 16 16 Memory 64 GB 192 GB 32 GB 96 GB 128 GB 192 GB Storage 1 TB 8 TB 512 GB 1 TB 4 TB 8 TB Price $6,999 $12,348 $1,999 $3,199 $6,999 $8,799

Do keep in mind that the topped-out variants are with all accessories but without pre-installed software Apple offers — Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.

Thus, it is evident that the Studio variants of the new Apple desktops can get pretty pricey if you are looking to top it out. However, it still is about $4,000 cheaper than the Mac Pro.

How is the new M2 Mac Pro different from the M2 Mac Studio?

The higher-end "Pro" machine comes with several extra features like PCIe slots, which can be used to pair extra expansion cards like a video card or a dedicated audio card, in case your workload requires it. It comes in a tower, so we expect the cooling performance to be better as well. This will allow the chip to perform slightly better and squeeze out the maximum from the new M2 Ultra.

The Mac Studio, on the other hand, is a compact pre-configured device that cannot be customized whatsoever.

You also get a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad and a Magic Mouse free of charge with the Mac Pro. The Magic Mouse can be swapped with a trackpad (a $50 upgrade) or you can choose both the mouse and the trackpad by paying $149 extra. However, these accessories need to be purchased separately with the cheaper compact machine.

Choice between the Mac Studio and Mac Pro depends on what you need

Thus, choosing between the Mac Studio and Mac Pro depends on your use case: if you need the extra customization and hardware support of the Pro model, go for the high-end tower. Other than that, if you have space constraints or are operating on a budget, the Studio is your best friend. They all come with the same macOS experience, and the topped-out model should almost perform the same.

