Get this Apple Magic Mouse at $60 this Holiday Sale

With the Holiday Sale finally here, several major online stores have begun offering various products at massive discounts. This makes it a great time to pick up a solid mouse during the holiday season while saving money.

One such product is the Apple Magic Mouse, which is currently available at a hefty discount. Priced at $60, this mouse can be purchased from Amazon as part of the ongoing Holiday Sale. Interested users should grab this premium mouse as soon as possible since the discount will only be available for a limited period of time.

The Apple Magic Mouse is the perfect premium mouse at the Holiday Sale 2022

The Apple Magic Mouse (Image via Amazon)

The specifications of the Magic Mouse are as follows:

Brand: Apple

Apple Model: Magic Mouse

Magic Mouse Device Type: Mouse

Mouse Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Connection Type: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Movement Technology: Optical

Optical Battery Type: Rechargeable

Rechargeable Charging Type: Wired

Wired Charger Type: USB-C, Lightning

USB-C, Lightning Device Compatibility: macOS, Windows

The Magic Mouse has been discounted during this year's Holiday Sale on Amazon. Although the premium mouse is an old design, it still has some advanced features for modern-day users. Released in 2009 alongside the Magic Trackpad, the Apple Magic Mouse is a revolutionary mouse that was designed and manufactured by the popular tech company.

It was the very first mouse to feature Apple's Multi-Touch technology, which can recognize and respond to the user’s movements on the mouse’s surface. Furthermore, it has advanced gesture recognition that allows the user to perform more complex control actions, such as pinching and zooming.

The Magic Mouse features a sleek, low-profile design with a smooth surface that's sensitive to the user’s touch. Although it does not feature a visible button or a scroll wheel, it can detect a wide range of gestures, such as swiping and scrolling. The mouse is designed for comfort, which reduces fatigue during extended use.

The Magic Mouse is generally powered by two AA batteries and connects to the computer via Bluetooth. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that can last for up to two months, with an average use of seven hours per day. Additionally, this battery can easily be replaced by swapping it with two AA batteries.

While it's compatible with most operating systems. the Apple Magic Mouse is optimized for use with Mac computers running OS X 10.5 or higher. Simultaneously, it's compatible with Windows PCs running Windows 7 or higher. It can be used along with Apple’s Magic Trackpad to control the computer’s cursor and easily scroll through documents, web pages, and more.

The Magic Mouse is known for its sleek design, easy controls, and comfortable feel. During this year's Holiday Sale, it's a great choice for users looking for a mouse that's both comfortable to use and offers advanced features.

The only downside is that the mouse does not feature any programmable buttons or a scroll wheel, which is not ideal for playing video games and can sometimes be uncomfortable for scrolling through websites in comparison to regular computer mice, which generally include navigation function buttons.

Poll : 0 votes