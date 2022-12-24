How to create an Apple ID

Apple ID is a user identification system that's used by Apple products, such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and iCloud. It's used to authenticate users, grant them access to their account information, and purchase music, movies, games, apps, and books from the iTunes Store, App Store, and Apple Books.

Creating one is a relatively simple task and it can be done with a valid email address and password. Once created, the ID can be used to sign in to all Apple services. This article will guide the users through the process of creating an Apple ID.

Apple ID is the core of every Apple product

When creating an Apple ID, users are asked to provide an email address, password, security questions, and other personal information. This will be used for verifying the user’s identity and to protect their privacy.

Presently, there are two ways to create an Apple ID, either through the Apple website or on the App Store.

Creating using the Apple website

Visit appleid.apple.com and click on Create Your Apple ID on the top right. Enter your information in the fields provided. You must type out your email address in the required field. Enter your desired password and confirm it. After selecting your country code, you must enter your phone number and choose your preferred verification method. Check the boxes that you would like to receive updates about. Enter the security question and click on 'Continue.' An email with a code will be sent to your email. Enter that code on the verification page on the website and click on 'Continue' to verify your email. Finally, an SMS with a code will be sent to your phone number. Like before, this code must be entered on the verification page of the website before you click on 'Continue.' This will verify your phone number and complete the account creation process.

Creating using iPhone/MacBook

Open the App Store and click on the sign-in icon. Click on Create New Apple ID. Enter your phone number, email address, and password in the fields provided. Select the country and click on 'Agree to Terms and Conditions' and then click on 'Next.' Enter your information and tick the 'Apple Updates' option according to your preferences before clicking on 'Next.' You will now have to enter your card information. If you're not adding any, you can skip this step by clicking on 'None' and continue to enter the necessary information. Finally, you must enter the verification codes to confirm your phone number and email address, which will complete the process of creating your ID.

Besides being used to purchase products from the Apple Online Store, an Apple ID can also store connected devices' information such as the serial number and warranty information. The ID can be used to back up data and store it on the Apple cloud drive, iCloud. It also syncs purchased services and data stored between various connected devices.

Additionally, it can be used to access various services, such as iMessage, FaceTime, iCloud, Find My iPhone, Find My Friends, Apple Pay, and many other applications. Finally, it can be used to set up and manage multiple Apple devices, such as MacBooks and iPhones, and to sync data.

