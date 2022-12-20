Do you need Apple's iCloud in 2023?

Apple Cloud, or iCloud as it's more popularly known, is a web-based service offered by the tech giant. It is an in-house service that is accessible for free from all Apple devices but in a limited fashion.

With so many cloud-based services on the market, the competition can be intense. When it comes to storage drives, users prefer one destination for all their needs. Subscriptions to multiple services can be confusing, and the actual costs can also go up significantly.

iCloud isn't worth getting if someone is not within the Apple ecosystem. Many of the advantages of the digital drive can't be used, and the solutions are very limited. However, if someone owns an iPhone or a Mac, things suddenly become much more interesting.

The iCloud service is ideal for saving on the go across the entire Apple ecosystem

A special element of Apple devices is the entire ecosystem that encompasses them all. A user's overall utility increases manifold when they use multiple devices of the same brand. This is also the main reason that sets iCloud apart from its competitors.

In terms of the amount of storage and perks it offers, there are better alternatives in the current market. However, none of them offer the convenience that Apple's cloud service offers.

Each user gets 5 GB of free storage space. They can then choose to upgrade their storage space by paying monthly fees. The cheapest plan begins at $0.99 for 50 GB and goes up accordingly. The highest offering comes at a monthly charge of $9.99, providing 2 TB of storage space.

When compared to well-known competitors, Apple's premium service seems limited. Google One costs the same and offers 2 TB, but it offers multiple additional utility suites with its subscription. Moreover, a user can conveniently share the storage space with their family. OneDrive offers lesser space as 6 GB is split between six users, but it comes with access to Microsoft 365, which is useful for miscellaneous purposes.

What neither Google Drive nor OneDrive offers, however, is the ease of usage for those with Apple devices. While competitors offer dedicated apps and automation, it's just not convenient enough. Moreover, users face the same problems non-Mac devices face when using services like iCloud.

iCloud also comes with more utilities whose relevance will depend on a user's needs. Moreover, all files on the drive will be available across multiple devices. Apple offers its digital drive for both handheld and PC/laptops.

For those who aren't embedded in Apple's ecosystem, services like Google One and OneDrive are better options to go with. However, proud owners of MacBooks and iPads/iPhones shouldn't look elsewhere.

Apple has been offering iCloud's premium service with the One membership to make matters even more interesting. This reduces the long-running costs without users giving up on the utility aspect.

As far as download and upload performances are concerned, there shouldn't be any problem whatsoever. The service does what's expected, although speeds vary based on an individual's internet connection and region.

There's no reason for iPhone and Mac owners in 2023 to look beyond the iCloud when it comes to reliable and affordable cloud storage services.

