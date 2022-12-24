5 Indie games you should not sleep on during Steam Winter Sale 2022

Steam Winter Sale has arrived, and most of the games, including indie games on the platform, are hugely discounted. It is the perfect time of the year for gamers to pick up multiple games from the store for a very affordable rate.

Indie games are generally developed by an individual or a small team of developers without the financial support of large publishing companies. These games are generally great to play and hardly disappoint the players as they reflect the developers' passion.

There are a lot of amazing indie games on Steam. Here is the list of the five indie games you should play during this year's Steam Winter Sale.

Note: This article is based on the writer's subjective opinion.

Gris and four other Indie games to collect from Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) Don't Starve Together ($5.09 at 60% off)

Don't Starve Together is a survival game developed by Klei Entertainment which is the standalone multiplayer expansion of the popular survival game Don't Starve. The players can explore and survive the world alone or bring up to five friends to play together.

In Don't Starve Together, players must survive the wilderness by gathering resources, crafting items, and fighting off monsters. The game encourages exploration, resource management, and planning for survival.

Players must find food, build shelter, and explore the world to survive. The game also features a day/night cycle and different seasons where every season brings a new challenge.

The game has additional content, such as special events and character skins. The game also has an active modding community which makes the game more entertaining.

2) Gris ($4.24 at 75% off)

Gris is a puzzle-platformer video game by Nomada Studios. The game follows a young girl named Gris, who has been stripped of her emotions, as she sets out on a journey of self-discovery.

Throughout the game, Gris explores a dreamlike world filled with puzzles, platforming challenges, and stunning visuals. As she progresses, she gains new abilities that allow her to explore more of the world.

The game has a tremendous visual hand-drawn art style and a unique approach to storytelling. The game also features a lot of relaxing music and soundtracks.

3) Hollow Knight ($7.49 at 50% off)

Hollow Knight is a 2D action-adventure platformer game by Team Cherry. Upon release, the game received much love from fans because of its beautiful art style, rich narrative, and challenging gameplay.

In this game, players take the role of a nameless Knight, a tiny insectoid warrior seeking to uncover the secrets of Hallownest. Through exploration, the players discover new abilities, secrets, and powerful enemies that stand in their way.

Hollow Knight's gameplay is a mix of traditional Metroidvania elements, such as platforming and exploration, focusing on action-based combat. Players can find many upgrades, purchase them from merchants, and acquire new skills and abilities by finding Charms scattered around the world.

4) Stardew Valley ($8.99 at 40% off)

Stardew Valley is an indie farming simulation role-playing video game developed by ConcernedApe. The game takes place in a rural, fantasy-inspired setting in which players take the role of a farmer whose grandfather has left them a run-down farm in a small town called Stardew Valley.

Players can explore the valley, meet new people, and build relationships with the other characters as they develop their farms. The game has received much love from fans for its open-ended nature, varied activities and tasks, and pixelated 2D art style.

5) Disco Elysium ($9.99 at 75% off)

Disco Elysium is an indie detective role-playing video game by ZA/UM. The game is set in the fictional city of Revachol and follows the story of a detective suffering from amnesia who must solve a murder mystery. Players explore the city, interact with different characters, and make decisions that affect the game's outcome.

The game features an open-world structure and dialogue-driven gameplay that focuses on the player's decisions. It also features a detailed character creation system, allowing players to customize their appearance and personality.

Poll : 0 votes