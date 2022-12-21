Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best laptop deals

Holiday Sale 2022 is here, and online stores are offering many tech products, such as laptops, at massive discounts. This makes it a great time for users to grab laptops at a bargain price.

Laptops are useful in a variety of areas, such as work, education, gaming, internet browsing, and general use. They are widely considered to be more convenient and portable than their desktop counterparts, as they can be powered by both batteries and chargers.

This article lists five of the best laptop deals during this year's Holiday Sale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and 4 other amazing laptop deals in the Holiday Sale 2022

1) MSI Pulse GL66 ($1338.90 on Amazon)

This MSI Pulse GL66 has a 144 Hz 1920 x 1080 IPS display. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7 12700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, making it excellent for multitasking and heavy workloads.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home to support the latest applications. It comes with 16 GB of RAM with a 512 GB SSD for smooth system speed and faster response. It is great for playing games and editing.

The MSI Pulse GL66 is currently available for purchase here.

2) ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition ($1299 on Best Buy)

The ASUS ROG Strix is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5980X, 16 GB RAM, and an AMD RX 6800M graphics card. This hardware combination makes it capable of running the latest games in ultra settings and doing heavy tasks with no problem.

The laptop also has a 15.6-inch 2560 x 1440 display with a fast refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it perfect for competitive gaming and editing. It comes with a 512 GB SSD and runs on Windows 11 Home to support the latest applications without lag.

3) Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S ($1199 on Amazon)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is packed with a lot of features. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time for fast and smooth gameplay. Under the hood, the device is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics for powerful performance.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage for a smooth experience while gaming and working. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has a battery life of up to seven hours.

The laptop is up for grabs here.

4) ASUS ROG Zephyrus GA402RJ-G14.R96700 ($1099.99 on Best Buy)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is a 14-inch 2560 x 1600 120 Hz display laptop. It is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card to provide excellent performance while gaming and handling heavy workloads.

The device comes with 16 GB of the latest generation DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD to provide users with amazing performance while also eliminating storage issues. Furthermore, it runs on Windows 11 Home, which supports most of the latest applications.

5) Acer Nitro 5 Core AN515-45-R21A ($857.99 on Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45-R21A (Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, making it highly powerful for handling multiple tasks and gaming. The laptop has a 1920 x 1080 FHD 144Hz IPS display. It also comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of NVMe SSD storage for faster boot and lag-free workload.

The device supports Wi-Fi 6 for a faster internet connection and connects to Bluetooth 5.1. It runs on Windows 10 Home and has an RGB backlit keyboard.

The Acer Nitro 5 is available for purchase here.

Poll : 0 votes