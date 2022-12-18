Best Witcher 3 next-gen settings for RTX 3060 (with and without Ray-Tracing)

The Witcher 3 next-gen update has revitalized one of the finest open-world RPGs in gaming history. The game, launched in 2015, has now received an update that adds new PC modifications, improved graphics, and extra content.
CD Projekt RED has also incorporated a Netflix DLC, cross-progression, camera/controls/UI improvements, photo mode, and integrated mods.
Nvidia's RTX 3060 is a capable mid-range GPU. It can run games at 1080p without making significant sacrifices. The card gives users access to Ampere, NVIDIA's second-generation RTX architecture, allowing them to play the latest titles.
Improved Ray Tracing Cores, Tensor Cores, and high-speed memory help deliver an astounding performance.
RTX 3060 runs Witcher 3 Next-Gen smoothly but will face difficulty maintaining stable FPS under ray-tracing
Under 1080p resolution, the RTX 3060 offers outstanding performance and is perfect for running Witcher 3 next-gen. However, the framerate suffers, and players won't be able to enjoy the game to the fullest under ray tracing.
Additionally, the current DirectX 12 version of Witcher 3 has some optimization problems. Therefore, players are encouraged to run the game in DirectX 11 mode if they don't wish to employ ray tracing or DLSS.
The following article will instruct users on employing the ideal settings for the Witcher 3 next-gen on their RTX 3060 graphics card.
Without ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Anti-Aliasing: TAAU
- Sharpening: High
- Screen Space Ambient Occlusion: On
- Screen Space Reflections: High
- Motion Blur: On or as preferred
- Blur: On or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
- Vignetting: Off or as preferred
- Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: Off
- Number of Background Characters: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Terrain Quality: Ultra+
- Water Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Visibility Range: High
- Grass Density: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra+
- Detail Level: Ultra+
With ray-tracing
Display
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Vsync: Off
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Maximum Frames Per Second: Unlimited
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Hardware Cursor: Off
Graphics
- Ray Tracing (Global Illumination): On
- Ray Traced Reflections: On
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Quality: Quality
- Sharpening: High
- Motion Blur: On or as preferred
- Blur: On or as preferred
- Bloom: On or as preferred
- Depth of Field: Off or as preferred
- Chromatic Aberration: Off or as preferred
- Vignetting: Off or as preferred
- Light Shafts: Off or as preferred
- Camera Lens Effects: Off or as preferred
- Nvidia HairWorks: Off
- Number of Background Characters: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Terrain Quality: Medium
- Water Quality: Medium
- Foliage Visibility Range: Medium
- Grass Density: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Detail Level: High
One should be notified that Witcher 3 next-gen needs DirectX 12 to support ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS. Players are asked to make changes in accordance with their preferences to increase performance.