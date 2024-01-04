10 best Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in early 2024

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have one of the most popular line-ups in the market. The brand has so much to offer that it can become confusing to choose the perfect option. If you are looking forward to taking amazing selfies or want to play hardcore games, this South Korean company has a device for you.

If you want to know which Samsung phone to buy in 2024, you’ve come to the right place. This article will look at the ten best phone offers by the brand.

From $200 to $1500, here are the ten most recommended Samsung Galaxy phones

1) Samsung Galaxy A14 ($200)

The A14- best budget smartphone (Image via Samsung)

With the Samsung Galaxy A14, you can get an Exynos 1330 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery for $200. So, if you are on a tight budget, this device is the best option. The A14 is a good device, but its camera performance is not great. If you are not a great fan of taking selfies, this device may match your preference. It also helps you perform all your day-to-day tasks without any issues.

Specifications Galaxy A14 Processor Exynos 1330 Camera 50MP+2MP+2MP Main module13MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 15W charging Display 6.6-inch, 90Hz LCD

Pros

It is a value-for-money device

Comes with a great 6.6-inch display

Cons

Offers LCD screen

Camera performance is average

2) Samsung Galaxy A23 ($300)

The A23 with super AMOLED display (Image via Samsung)

If you have a little more to spend, you can go for the Galaxy A23, which is more reliable than other Samsung entry-level smartphones. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is quite a good performer. With a quad-camera setup and four more years of security updates (until 2026), the A23 is one of the best options to look for.

Specifications Galaxy A23 Processor Snapdragon 680 Camera 50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Main module8MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W charging Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED

Pros

Comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display

Quad-camera setup for better quality images

The brand has promised to provide security updates up to 2026

Cons

While Snadgragon 680 gives a decent performance, it is an old processor

No IP ratings are given to the phone

3) Samsung Galaxy S22 ($549)

The S22 is an affordable flagship (Image via Samsung)

Since the launch of its successor, the Galaxy S22 has been available for just under $550. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a great triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera that can take solid images even in low-lighting conditions. The Galaxy S22 is a great device, but every phone has its cons, and so does the S22. Check them to make a good decision.

Specifications Galaxy S22 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera 50MP+12MP+10MP Main module10MP Front Battery 3700mAh Display 6.1-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

Pros

Flagship device with an affordable price

Equipped with powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Cameras are top-notch

Cons

Battery life is not that good

4) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($350)

The A54 offers a great display (Image via Samsung)

If you are looking for a device with a beautiful design and great display, you can go for the Galaxy A54. Powered with Exynos 1380, this device can handle all your daily tasks with ease and last for up to two days. It performs sluggishly during certain tasks like playing hardcore games, so if gaming is your priority, you can skip this device and check other gaming smartphones.

Specifications Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Camera 50MP+12MP+5MP Main module32MP Front Battery 5000mAh, 25W fast charging Display 6.6-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED

Pros

Beautiful design with improved display

Great selfies with a 32MP camera

Amazing battery life, 5000mAh with 25W fast charging

Cons

Can get sluggish while performing heavy tasks

No wireless charging in this price segment.

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($1100)

The Z Flip 5: the favorite fold-able (Image via Samsung)

Samsung has a great lineup of foldable phones, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of people’s favorites. Being one of the best foldable phones available in the market, the Flip 5 has caught everyone's attention with its’ amazing design and improved performance. If you want a large screen with pocketability, you can go with this device.

Specifications Galaxy Z Flip 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Camera 12MP+12MP rear10MP front Battery 3700mAH Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels)

Pros

Super amazing performance with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen

Improved battery performance as compared to the previous variant.

Cons

Is expensive

The camera doesn’t justify the price

6) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($550)

The Z Flip 4 is an affordable fold-able (Image via Samsung)

The Z Flip 5’s predecessor is available at half of its price. You can get the Z Flip 4 for just $550, making it a great choice if you want a foldable at an affordable price. The price even makes it more appealing than its successor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers four years of updates. However, since it was released a year ago, it is left with three more years of updates.

Specifications Galaxy Z Flip 4 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera 12MP+12MP rear10MP front Battery 3700mAH Display 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+

Pros

Available at a discounted price

You can carry it easily due to its pocketability

Cons

Already a year into an upgrade

Battery life is not as good as other flagship devices

7) Samsung Galaxy S23 ($750)

The S23 is a balanced device (Image via Samsung)

Galaxy S23 is one of the best phones Samsung is offering right now. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, exceptional camera performance, and a great battery life. It is a flagship device by the brand. However, the S23 offers only 25W fast charging, which is not the best in the market. Besides this, it justifies the flagship tag.

Specifications Galaxy S23 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Camera 50MP+10MP+12MP rear12MP front Battery 3900mAH Display 6.1-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

Pros

The triple-camera setup is one of the best in the market

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Cons

Battery capacity and fast charging are not up to the mark

8) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE ($600)

The S23 FE is a slight downgrade to S23 (Image via Samsung)

The S23's fan edition is the perfect pick if you are looking for a flagship at an effective price. While its performance is a downgrade to the original S23, it can provide a flagship experience to users. If you can overlook some thick bezels, you can go for this device.

Specifications Galaxy S23 FE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera 50MP+12MP+8MP rear10MP front Battery 4500mAH Display 6.40-inch, 120Hz, FHD+

Pros

Flagship device at an affordable price

One of the best camera section

Exceptional battery performance

Cons

Thick bezels might be annoying

Support only 25W charging

9) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1000)

The S23 Ultra is the premium flagship (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best all-rounder. You will get great performance, an amazing camera, superb battery capacity, a crisp and sharp display, and a top-notch overall performance with this smartphone. If you are looking for one of the best devices in the market, you should consider this phone. However, you need to spend a lot to acquire it.

Specifications Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Camera 200MP+10MP+10MP+12MP rear12MP front Battery 5000mAH Display 6.8-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED

Pros

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 is quite an amazing performer.

Excellent camera quality with a 200MP primary camera

Decent battery which can last up to one and a half or two days on normal usage

Amazing 6.8inch Dynamic AMOLED display

Cons

It is a very expensive device.

10) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1500)

The Z Fold 5 is the most expensive phone by Samsung (Image via Samsung)

Samsung's most expensive phone offering, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will cost you around $1500. The display is the biggest attraction of the device. With a large 7.6-inch display, it is one of a kind. If you want to enjoy a large screen and you have no constraints on budget, you can go for this incredible innovation from the South Korean company.

Specifications Galaxy Z Fold 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Camera 50MP+10MP+12MP rear4MP+10MP front Battery 4400mAH Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, and 6.2-inch AMOLED on the outer

Pros

The most innovative smartphone by Samsung

It comes with a huge 7.6inch display inside, and when folded, you can enjoy a 6.2inch display on the outer side

Great all-round performance

Cons

One of the most expensive phones out there.

The camera and battery don't justify the price

These are our top recommendations for Samsung phones.