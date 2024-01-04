10 best Samsung Galaxy phones to buy in early 2024

Samsung Galaxy smartphones have one of the most popular line-ups in the market. The brand has so much to offer that it can become confusing to choose the perfect option. If you are looking forward to taking amazing selfies or want to play hardcore games, this South Korean company has a device for you.
If you want to know which Samsung phone to buy in 2024, you’ve come to the right place. This article will look at the ten best phone offers by the brand.
From $200 to $1500, here are the ten most recommended Samsung Galaxy phones
1) Samsung Galaxy A14 ($200)
With the Samsung Galaxy A14, you can get an Exynos 1330 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery for $200. So, if you are on a tight budget, this device is the best option. The A14 is a good device, but its camera performance is not great. If you are not a great fan of taking selfies, this device may match your preference. It also helps you perform all your day-to-day tasks without any issues.
Pros
- It is a value-for-money device
- Comes with a great 6.6-inch display
Cons
- Offers LCD screen
- Camera performance is average
2) Samsung Galaxy A23 ($300)
If you have a little more to spend, you can go for the Galaxy A23, which is more reliable than other Samsung entry-level smartphones. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, which is quite a good performer. With a quad-camera setup and four more years of security updates (until 2026), the A23 is one of the best options to look for.
Pros
- Comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display
- Quad-camera setup for better quality images
- The brand has promised to provide security updates up to 2026
Cons
- While Snadgragon 680 gives a decent performance, it is an old processor
- No IP ratings are given to the phone
3) Samsung Galaxy S22 ($549)
Since the launch of its successor, the Galaxy S22 has been available for just under $550. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a great triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera that can take solid images even in low-lighting conditions. The Galaxy S22 is a great device, but every phone has its cons, and so does the S22. Check them to make a good decision.
Pros
- Flagship device with an affordable price
- Equipped with powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- Cameras are top-notch
Cons
- Battery life is not that good
4) Samsung Galaxy A54 ($350)
If you are looking for a device with a beautiful design and great display, you can go for the Galaxy A54. Powered with Exynos 1380, this device can handle all your daily tasks with ease and last for up to two days. It performs sluggishly during certain tasks like playing hardcore games, so if gaming is your priority, you can skip this device and check other gaming smartphones.
Pros
- Beautiful design with improved display
- Great selfies with a 32MP camera
- Amazing battery life, 5000mAh with 25W fast charging
Cons
- Can get sluggish while performing heavy tasks
- No wireless charging in this price segment.
5) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($1100)
Samsung has a great lineup of foldable phones, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of people’s favorites. Being one of the best foldable phones available in the market, the Flip 5 has caught everyone's attention with its’ amazing design and improved performance. If you want a large screen with pocketability, you can go with this device.
Pros
- Super amazing performance with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen
- Improved battery performance as compared to the previous variant.
Cons
- Is expensive
- The camera doesn’t justify the price
6) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($550)
The Z Flip 5’s predecessor is available at half of its price. You can get the Z Flip 4 for just $550, making it a great choice if you want a foldable at an affordable price. The price even makes it more appealing than its successor. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers four years of updates. However, since it was released a year ago, it is left with three more years of updates.
Pros
- Available at a discounted price
- You can carry it easily due to its pocketability
Cons
- Already a year into an upgrade
- Battery life is not as good as other flagship devices
7) Samsung Galaxy S23 ($750)
Galaxy S23 is one of the best phones Samsung is offering right now. It has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, exceptional camera performance, and a great battery life. It is a flagship device by the brand. However, the S23 offers only 25W fast charging, which is not the best in the market. Besides this, it justifies the flagship tag.
Pros
- The triple-camera setup is one of the best in the market
- Powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Cons
- Battery capacity and fast charging are not up to the mark
8) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE ($600)
The S23's fan edition is the perfect pick if you are looking for a flagship at an effective price. While its performance is a downgrade to the original S23, it can provide a flagship experience to users. If you can overlook some thick bezels, you can go for this device.
Pros
- Flagship device at an affordable price
- One of the best camera section
- Exceptional battery performance
Cons
- Thick bezels might be annoying
- Support only 25W charging
9) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($1000)
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best all-rounder. You will get great performance, an amazing camera, superb battery capacity, a crisp and sharp display, and a top-notch overall performance with this smartphone. If you are looking for one of the best devices in the market, you should consider this phone. However, you need to spend a lot to acquire it.
Pros
- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 is quite an amazing performer.
- Excellent camera quality with a 200MP primary camera
- Decent battery which can last up to one and a half or two days on normal usage
- Amazing 6.8inch Dynamic AMOLED display
Cons
- It is a very expensive device.
10) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1500)
Samsung's most expensive phone offering, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, will cost you around $1500. The display is the biggest attraction of the device. With a large 7.6-inch display, it is one of a kind. If you want to enjoy a large screen and you have no constraints on budget, you can go for this incredible innovation from the South Korean company.
Pros
- The most innovative smartphone by Samsung
- It comes with a huge 7.6inch display inside, and when folded, you can enjoy a 6.2inch display on the outer side
- Great all-round performance
Cons
- One of the most expensive phones out there.
- The camera and battery don't justify the price
These are our top recommendations for Samsung phones.