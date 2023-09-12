5 best foldable phones in 2023

The best foldable phones are more than just a luxury. They give you two usable displays in a single device and are evolving with every passing year. Four years after Samsung launched the first foldable smartphone, we have seen countless innovations and different types of foldables in the market. More smartphone enthusiasts have also adapted to these clamshell devices, making them mainstream worldwide.

Mostly, we have seen two types of foldable devices, with the Flip and Fold nametag. So, in this post, we will take a look at all the best foldable phones in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Google Pixel Fold, Motorola Razr Plus, and more of the best foldable phones you can't miss in 2023

1) Google Pixel Fold ($1799)

After years of rumors and teasers, Google released its first foldable phone in 2023 and got a lot of things right. The Google Pixel Fold has a compact design and provides a Pixel-like experience on a larger 7.6-inch folding screen. It also includes a larger and shorter outer display that feels similar to a standard smartphone and can measure up to 5.8 inches.

Google's Android Pixel OS is more simple and elegant than other custom offerings such as the One UI from Samsung. We also see no visible crease on the Pixel Fold, which is far more evident on other foldable devices, especially from Samsung. Hence, it is a solid first offering into the foldable world from Google and surely worth considering if you have the budget.

Google Pixel Fold Specifications Performance Google Tensor G2, 12GB RAM Inner Display 7.6-inch OLED(1840 x 2208) pixels,120 Hz Outer Display 5.8-inch OLED1(080 x 2092 pixels), 120 Hz Battery 4821mAh Cameras 50+10.8MP(telephoto)+10.8MP(ultrawide) main, 8MP+9.5MP selfie module

2) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1499)

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is still the most popular series among consumers in the Western market. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is proof of it, as it astounds onlookers every time you unfold the massive display inside. Because of its 7.6-inch width, it's more of a mini tablet than a phone, and you'll probably use the large internal screen more than the tall 6.2-inch cover display.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it is one of the most powerful foldables available right now. It can handle any workload, including high-end gaming and numerous program split-screen multitasking.

Samsung has also ensured that there is no visible gap while folding the device, which makes it much less prone to environmental damage. With all these factors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 arguably provides the best foldable phone experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM Inner Display 7.6-inch Dymanic AMOLED (1080 x 2640 pixels), 120Hz Outer Display 6.2-inch (904 x 2316 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz Battery 4400mAh Cameras 50+10MP(telephoto)+12MP(ultrawide) main module, 4MP+10MP selfie module

3) Oppo Find N2 Flip ($1078)

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is a clamshell foldable smartphone that fits in most pockets and has a large cover display. With this large secondary display, you can easily view notifications or use it as a viewfinder. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor, has up to 16B of RAM, and a 4,300mAh battery.

Another notable feature is the lack of apparent creases. All of these capabilities meant that the Oppo Find N2 Flip had to make our list of the best foldable phones in 2023.

Oppo Find N2 Flip Specifications Performance Mediatek Dimensity 9000+, Upto 16GB RAM Inner Display 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED (1080 x 2520 pixels), 1-120Hz Outer Display 3.26-inch AMOLED Battery 4300mAh Cameras 50MP (main)+8MP (ultrawide), 32MP front

4) Motorola Razr Plus ($989)

Motorola made a strong comeback in the foldable smartphones territory in 2023 with its Motorola Razr Plus. Like the N2 Flip, it also has a big cover display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate that can be used for various day-to-day tasks. On the interior, there's a gigantic 6.9-inch OLED display with an ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rate, which is a first on our list of the best foldable phones.

A brief look at the internals brings into focus its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is now almost a year old. However, it's still easily able to handle all types of tasks on this clamshell foldable. The cover screen also lets you take selfies from the 12MP main camera sensor.

Motorola Razr Plus Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12GB RAM Inner Display 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED ( 1080x 1640 pixels), 1-120Hz Outer Display 3.6-inch 144Hz AMOLED Battery 3800mAh Cameras 12MP (main)+12MP (ultrawide), 32-megapixel front

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 ($919)

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which rounds up our list of the best foldable phones in 2023. It covers a lot of glaring flaws of last year's Z Flip 4, as Samsung has finally added a bigger 3.4-inch cover display and no gap design. You can also expect slightly better performance this time around, as it has the faster Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset.

Coming to its main selling point, the cover display, now named Flex Window, has more widget support and can run multiple apps, including the camera and the YouTube app. You also get a bigger base storage of 256GB and four years of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM Inner Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels),120Hz Outer Display 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Battery 3700mAh Cameras 12MP (main)+ 12MP(ultrawide), 10MP- front

That concludes our list of the best foldable phones on the market. Suffice to say, it's an ideal time to enter the world of foldables. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.