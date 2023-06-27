Moto Razr+ vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Which is the better foldable phone?

Motorola has shaken up the smartphone market with the launch of the Moto Razr+, which serves as a competitor to the Samsung and Google flip phones, as well as the Oppo Find N2. The most notable feature of the company's latest offering is the big secondary display that promises a more satisfying user experience than some of its counterparts.

This article compares the Moto Razr+ and the Oppo Find N2 to determine which flip phone is better for consumers.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Moto Razr+ vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: Motorola's offering has many advantages over Oppo's

Overall specifications

Features Moto Razr+ Oppo Find N2 Flip Display Primary display: 6.9" foldable LTPO AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits brightness; Second display: 3.6" 10-bit AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1100 nits brightness Primary display : 6.8" foldable AMOLED with 1B colors, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1600 nits brightness; Second display: 3.26" AMOLED, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 900 nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ RAM 8/12 GB 8/12/16 GB Camera Rear: 12 MP wide, 13 MP ultrawide, Front: 32 MP wide Rear: 50 MP wide, 8 MP ultrawide, Front: 32 MP wide Storage 256/512 GB Upto 512GB Battery 3800 mAh 4300mAh Charging 30W wired, 5W wireless 44W Wired, Reverse Charging supported Price $999 $1238

The Razr+ clearly wins the price battle, as it is available at $999. The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, can be bought for $1238.

The former's inclusion of the Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1+ makes it an even better device. The latter's MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is not a bad processor. However, the SD 8 Gen 1+ is a more stable processor for a long duration of usage.

Display

It is safe to say that the primary displays of the two devices carry the same specifications. Both have HDR10+ support and offer a seamless display experience.

The Razr+ has a slight advantage, as it has a higher 165Hz refresh rate than the Find N2 Flip's 120Hz. Additionally, its cover or secondary display is larger and more functional.

Performance

On a daily basis, users will not notice any performance difference between these two devices. However, if they split hairs, the Razr+ has a better processor, while the Find N2 flip has a better RAM type. Motorola uses an LPDDR4X RAM in the Razr+, and Oppo uses an LPDDR5 variant.

Apart from these, an average user will not experience any difference between the two smartphones when it comes to handling tasks or gaming.

Battery and cameras

If you want a longer-lasting and fast-charging battery, you should opt for the Find N2 Flip, as it has a 4300mAh battery and 44W fast charging. The Razr+, on the other hand, has a 3800mAh power supply supporting 30W fast charging.

Both phones are not designed for professional photography. However, they are good enough for casual photography. Generally, Oppo tends to offer better image quality and color accuracy because of its software processing.

Should you buy the Moto Razr+?

The short answer is you should buy it. This is based on the fact that the Moto Razr+ offers a better display and performance.

However, if you want a bigger battery and a better camera in a flip phone, you should consider the Oppo Find N2 Flip, as well as options from Google or Samsung.

