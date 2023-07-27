Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5: Which should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 went official globally. The South Korean brand announced its latest foldable smartphones and the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series. Undoubtedly, the show's stars were the two new flagships foldable from the brand.

If you are debating which Samsung foldable to pick, Samsung has a solid distinction between the two. One is a powerful workhorse for power users; the other is a compact daily-use flagship. However, if budget and form factors are not in consideration, they are pretty much identical. So, which of these two should you pick? Let's take a look.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Apart from the Z Fold lineup being one of the best foldable around, Samsung is also known for pushing the boundary of innovation. Here's why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

True 2-in-1 form factor

You must buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you are looking for a 2-in-1 hybrid form factor. Gone are the days of tall and narrow TV-remote-like cover display, which was too awkward to use as a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a broader 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, perfectly serving as a daily-use smartphone.

However, when gaming, streaming online content, working on a presentation, or browsing the web, unfold the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for a more immersive experience. As you unfold the smartphone, you will get a brilliant 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As you can tell, you get the best of both worlds - smartphone and tablet with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The company has also upgraded the hinge to make Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 the thinnest and lightest Fold series device.

Seamless multitasking

As a flagship foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset with 12GB RAM and storage of up to 1TB. The Galaxy Fold 5 also offers powerful multitasking features thanks to its powerful specs.

These include features like the Multi Window and App Continuity for seamless multitasking across the two displays. Additionally, there are features like Taskbar, drag and drop, and third-party optimizations for a foldable display. The improved Taskbar allows users to switch between frequently used apps for better multitasking quickly. There are two-handed drag-and-drop features for moving content between outer and inner displays and apps.

Advanced features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with Samsung Dex, which allows users to connect it wirelessly to any TV or display that supports Miracast. Users can pair a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse with the smartphone and use it like an actual desktop. Speaking of which, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features Microsoft integration. It means apps like PowerPoint, Excel, and Word work on Z Fold 5 like on a PC.

Powerful cameras

Samsung has equipped its latest Fold with a powerful trio of cameras. The primary camera is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel Dual Pixel wide-angle lens with OIS, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The cover display has a 10MP camera for selfies, and the inner display has 4MP under-display camera for video calling. These are flagship-grade cameras that are capable of taking vibrant and vivid pictures of videos.

Why you should buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a clamshell flagship intended for casual users looking for a compact performance powerhouse. Here is why you should consider picking Galaxy Z Flip 5 over Z Fold 5.

Compact form factor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been touted as one of the best clamshell smartphones. And with the addition of the more prominent cover display, the Flip 5 has eliminated one of the biggest grievances of the Flip users. With the new 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz panel on the cover, Flip 5 lets users operate the smartphone without unfolding it.

And when unfolded, it has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Infinity Flex display. If you want a powerful flagship that folds in half horizontally without compromising the usage experience, Flip 5 is the way to go.

New Flex Window

As mentioned before, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's most significant upgrade is the bigger flex window on the outside. According to Samsung, the cover display or Flex Windows is now 3.78x larger than the predecessor and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Moreover, the Flex Window is now more customizable than ever.

Thanks to the increased size of the Flex Window, Samsung has added new widgets, apps, use cases, and more for the cover display. Users can add multiple widgets, including music playback, media controller, and Google Finance. Users can swipe through these widgets or pinch the cover display to see all widgets simultaneously.

The main highlight of the Flex Window is the Flex Mode and FlexCam, which allow users to click selfies from the primary camera, review images, edit images, or delete unwanted images from Flex Window. Moreover, users can sync their Watch 6 with the Flip 5 to get watch designs on the Flex Window.

Same performance

You would be forgiven for thinking that the compact foldable smartphone might not have the flagship performance. However, the reality is the opposite, as the Flip 5 has similar specifications as the Galaxy Fold 5. It's powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset with 8GB RAM and boots the Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1. In short, you have the same performance chop but half the size as the Fold 5.

Price

Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 might have a bigger cover window and the same specs as the Galaxy Fold 5, but it doesn't mean it has to cost a bomb. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at $1,799 in the US. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G retails at $999 in the US. It is a whopping 55% less than the price of Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Samsung has distinguished the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is for power users needing a performance-oriented foldable smartphone that offers PC-grade performance. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a compact powerhouse designed to be a stylish everyday-use smartphone. It all boils down to user preference, which is entirely subjective.