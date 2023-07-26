iPhone 15 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Which one should be your next phone?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was the highlight of the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. With its improved hinge, sleeker and lighter design, and enhanced multitasking capabilities, it truly stands out. Notably, industry insiders speculate that this upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will be able to endure a staggering 2,00,000 folds.

On the other hand, the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Ultra is slated for release in September 2023. This iteration will feature numerous new elements, including camera enhancements, upgraded materials, an improved display, and a fresh design. Rest assured, both the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra will embody the epitome of excellence.

In this article, we will shed light on the many advantages of holding off on the iPhone 15 Ultra and also on a couple of valid motives for investing in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Why you should wait for the iPhone 15 Ultra

Camera quality

Boasting upgraded sensors, the iPhone 15 Ultra is anticipated to feature a Periscope Zoom module, increasing the optical zoom from the current 3X to 6X. Additionally, the 48-megapixel camera is expected to be a highlight of this Apple device.

Introduction of USB-C port

The iPhone 15 devices will undergo a change as Apple replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C port. This move is in response to new regulations in Europe. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra models are anticipated to offer the advantage of USB 3.0 speeds.

Materials

The upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra is worth waiting for, as it will feature a change in materials. This means that it will no longer be constructed using stainless steel, but will instead boast a lighter titanium frame. A more matte finish is rumored for it, which could make it slightly grippier and less likely to be smudged by fingerprints.

Hence, the Apple iPhones that will be coming out soon are predicted to be the most lightweight Pro models ever launched.

A17 Bionic chip

With the latest A17 Bionic chip, developed using advanced 3nm technology, the iPhone 15 Ultra and Pro models are expected to bring enhanced performance and power efficiency. Users can look forward to significant improvements with this new chip from TSMC.

The iPhone 15 Ultra is getting a price boost due to its newest add-ons and upgraded features. It is anticipated that the 128 GB version of this year's iPhone will retail for $1299.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Design

With a more streamlined construction and fewer moving parts, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is unquestionably sleeker than its predecessor, the Z Fold 4. The new Flex hinge enables the device to fold completely flat, eliminating any gaps between the two halves. This is especially advantageous as it significantly reduces the likelihood of debris lodgiing within the device.

The Z Fold 5 weighs 8.9 ounces, measuring 0.24 inches thick when opened, and 0.53 inches thick when closed. Furthermore, the Z Fold 5 is not dust-resistant, but it does have an IPX8 water resistance rating. This means that it can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1.5 m deep freshwater.

Display

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to showcase an incredibly swift and fully immersive display, along with a more streamlined S Pen and an upgraded Flex mode.

The primary 7.6-inch inner screen boasts a highly responsive touch function and even comes with a revamped S-Pen for added convenience. Plus, the device now includes a slimmer 2.4-mm hinge for a sleeker design.

Samsung promises that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will deliver a desktop-like experience right at your fingertips. And on the outside, you'll find a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an impressive 2316 x 904-pixel resolution, offering an adaptive refresh rate of both 48 Hz and 120 Hz.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers notable enhancements in its camera specifications compared to the Z Fold 4. It flaunts a 50 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, presenting a triple rear camera setup.

The Z Fold 5's inside contains a disappointing under-display camera with a low-res 4MP. On the other hand, the cover display conveniently features a 10 MP selfie camera.

Pricing

For those eagerly awaiting, mark your calendars for August 11, the official release date of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The starting price point is a hefty $1,799/£1,749 for 12GB of RAM paired with 256GB of storage. If you're willing to splurge, you have the option to upgrade to either 512GB or 1TB, but be prepared to fork over some extra cash for the privilege.

Additionally, for just $99, you have the option to add the S Pen carrying case to your Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can purchase the S Pen alone for $54.

Packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 12GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is set to be one of the quickest Android phones available, matching the Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of specs.

When looking at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, it is clear that there have been some notable enhancements. The thinner and lighter design, improved multitasking, and upgraded hinge all contribute to a more refined and top-notch device.

However, in a market where competitors are making significant strides with their foldable phone offerings, this iteration may not be enough to stand out. Therefore, waiting for the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra would be a wise decision.