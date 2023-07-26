iPhone 15 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: which upcoming flagship should you buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stole the show at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26. Samsung also gave us a sneak peek at the new hinge and color choices for their upcoming clamshell foldable. Surprisingly, when the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is folded, there is no noticeable gap between its halves.

On the other hand, bringing a fresh form factor to the table, Apple's iPhone 15 is expected to release in September 2023. This time, the iPhone makers are revamping its design and significantly upgrading its processor and cameras.

Smartphone enthusiasts have much to look forward to, as there is an exciting time ahead. To help you decide which one to buy, this article will thoroughly compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with the iPhone 15.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15

USB-C port

The iPhone 15 will finally feature a USB-C port, and it will offer convenience, compatibility, and flexibility to users. However, the data transfer rate for the standard iPhone 15 model will remain unchanged with USB 2.0, while Thunderbolt 3 support will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro variants.

Camera

Speculation is flying around this year about the imminent launch of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models for the lower-end market. The buzz is that these phones will sport a beefed-up rear camera lens with a massive 48-megapixel capacity, along with improvements to other sensors and individual lenses.

Design

The iPhone makers are shaking things up this time by revamping the design and bringing a fresh form factor. Thinner bezels and rounded curves will grace the iPhone 15's body, giving it a sleek new look.

Bid adieu to the regular notch, as the base model will boast the innovative Dynamic Island design. The basic models will also sport a frosted glass back, adding a touch of luxury to their appearance.

Materials

Apple's iPhone 15 is on the horizon, promising a revolutionary upgrade with the introduction of a titanium frame. By incorporating this innovative material, Apple aims to reduce weight and provide users with added protection against unsightly scratches. Not only does this design enhancement offer superior durability, but it also ensures a seamless grip, creating the ultimate lightweight iPhone experience.

Pricing

Rumors about the increased cost of the iPhone 15 models have been swirling due to the anticipated upgrades. The upcoming lineup is expected to be $100–$200 more expensive than the current iPhone 14 models, although no official news on the price has been announced yet.

Here are the expected price details for the upcoming iPhone 15 models:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $999

: $999 15 Pro : $1099

: $1099 15 Ultra: $1299

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Yogesh Brar @heyitsyogesh Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G



- Main: 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

- Outer: 3.4" HD AMOLED

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

- 8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- 12MP + 12MP main camera

- Android 13, OneUI 5.1

- 3,700mAh battery, 25W charging



Launch: 26th/27th July



Price: $999 (expected)

Design

The design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will level up efficiency and style for users with its durable, double-rail hinges. Additionally, the main screen will be stronger and more resilient, enhancing the longevity of the folding mechanism, thanks to a new shock dispersion layer.

Display

Samsung says the new 3.4-inch cover display gives you more features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the freedom to customize the display is a big selling point for the brand. Taking selfies is easy, and you can change the settings as well.

However, the inner display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has not seen much of an upgrade. It uses the same 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate in a 22:9 aspect ratio.

Camera

Touting the photographic skills of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung is showcasing its rear camera array. With 83 ̊ FOV and an f/1.8 aperture, the main camera boasts 12 MP, while the ultra-wide camera offers 12 MP and 123 ̊ FOV. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 10 MP front-facing camera.

Users can now capture hands-free photos from multiple angles with FlexCam, resulting in an overall boost in photo quality. This improvement is mainly attributed to advanced software and AI processing.

Pricing

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will come in four different colors: Lilac, Green, Cream, and Black. Importantly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 System-on-a-Chip.

It has been confirmed that there will be two storage options available: 256 GB and 512 GB. Starting at $999 (£1,049), the U.K. price will be £100 higher.

Arriving on August 11, 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 introduces a larger cover screen to the flip-style devices from the tech company. With this enhancement, users will have an easier time accessing multiple applications and carrying out various tasks. Additionally, a newly upgraded Flex Cam capability will allow users to conveniently monitor their recordings through the rear camera setup displayed on a larger screen.

When purchasing an iPhone 15 standard model instead of a Pro model, there are a few things to remember. It is common knowledge that waiting for the iPhone will ensure a phone equipped with a great camera and fast, feature-rich capabilities.

In your perspective, considering some of these crucial facts, it may still appear reasonable to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.