The Motorola Razr Plus debuted in June and will compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest model in Samsung's foldable line. Both gadgets fold into a compact size that easily fits into a pocket or handbag, but they unfold to the size of regular flat phones. Both flip phones appear pretty similar at first glance, sharing the same specifications, styles, and $1,000 price tags.

The fact that their front screens cover the top half of the phone will attract attention and persuade clamshell foldable fans to change their minds. Gaining more functionality when the device is folded greatly expands the display area for condensed app controls and video calls, realizing the potential of flip phones. This article will help you understand the minor differences both these phones have.

Which is better, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr Plus?

Here is a quick comparison to help you make a better decision:

Overall Specs and Price

There are subtle differences between the devices. For instance, the outer display of each foldable varies slightly. There are differences in processors, and the display panel used is something to consider when choosing one over the other. The pricing of both the phones is the same, around $1000. Here is a table to help you understand better:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Moto Razr Plus Performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB + 256GB/512GB Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB + 256GB Inner Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640 x 1,080 pixels), 1-120Hz 6.9-inch OLED 165Hz(2,640 pixels x 1,080) Outer Display 3.4-inch AMOLED 3.6-inch OLED (1,066 x 1,056 pixels) Battery 3700mAh 3800mAh Cameras 12-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 10-megapixel front 12-megapixel (main), 13-megapixel (ultrawide), 32-megapixel Software Android 13, OneUI 5.1 Android 13 Weight 187g 189g Other Features 5G-enabled, IPX8 water resistance, 25W wired charging, wireless charging, wireless power share, dual SIM IP52, 5G-enabled, foldable display, 30W wired charging, wireless charging Pricing $1000 $1000

Displays

The Motorola Razr Plus has a larger 3.6-inch OLED screen with 1080p (1,066x1,056 pixels) resolution than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a smaller 3.4-inch AMOLED screen with 720p (728x720 pixels) resolution on its front cover. However, further details will likely be disclosed during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Razr Plus' outer display's higher resolution probably means a sharper image than the Z Flip 5's screen.

Although the Razr Plus' 6.9-inch (2,640x1,080 pixels) display is slightly larger than the Z Flip 5's 6.7-inch AMOLED (2,640x1,080 pixels) screen, both phones unfold to the size of a typical flat phone. Other than that, their weights and dimensions are nearly identical.

Performance

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is more recent and quicker than the Razr Plus's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 outperforms its competitor in terms of specifications. Both smartphones have 8GB of RAM and start with 256GB of storage, but the Z Flip 5 has a more expansive 512GB option.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 receives five years of security updates compared to the Razr Plus' four years, and both phones run Android 13. Additionally, the advantage of Samsung's phone is its guarantee of four years of operating system updates, compared to Motorola's guarantee of three years.

Cameras

The Motorola Razr Plus and Z Flip 5 both have rear cameras with 12-megapixel primary sensors and 13-megapixel ultrawide sensors, which appear similar on paper. Owners will primarily use these shooters to take advantage of the most alluring camera features on clamshell foldable, such as taking selfies or engaging in video calls while the phone is folded up to preview what will be in front of the camera when it unfolds.

We'll have to wait for full camera reviews before coming to any conclusion, but Motorola devices typically don't have a reputation over Samsung cameras. However, the Razr Plus holds an advantage over its rival with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera positioned above the internal display. This feature will probably produce sharper images and videos compared to the 10-megapixel Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera.

Battery

Due to the new generation of small architecture processors, battery backup hasn't been an issue for most of the phones that were launched in the past two or three years. To give you an idea about these devices in question, both compact foldable have roughly comparable battery sizes (Razr Plus has a 3,800mAh capacity, while Z Flip 5 has 3,700mAh), but we won't be able to compare how long each battery lasts until we've given the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a thorough review.

Verdict

We can clearly see on paper that both devices have nearly all the specs that look like mirror images. Yes, the performance, software features, and the camera can be slightly better in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, but at the end of the day, it comes down to your preferences. Which brand do you trust more? That should answer what flip phone you should go for, considering both devices' pricing is equivalent.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.