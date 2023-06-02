Motorola is back in the foldable game with two new offerings, the Razr and the Razr+. However, the phones go by different names in different regions. In China, the Razr is called the Razr 40, and the '+' variant goes by the name Razr 40 Ultra. Motorola, a brand owned by Lenovo, has made some innovative leaps with their latest lineup of smartphones. One notable feature is the inclusion of a full touch screen on the rear half of the device. This allows users to interact with the phone even when it is folded, providing a unique and convenient user experience.

Both devices are based on the clamshell format and have been designed to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. They are regular-sized smartphones that fold in half. The device will be available for purchase starting June 23, and pre-orders go live on June 16.

Alongside these new launches, the company has also introduced a new colorway for its popular Edge 40. The Dimensity 8020-powered smartphone is now available in Viva Magenta, which was crowned the color of the year by Pantone, makers of the world-renowned matching color systems.

The Motorola Razr and Razr+ are refreshing entries to the foldable lineup

When it comes to foldable phones, Samsung has been leading the pack with their quirky enthusiast-focused devices, the Z Fold and Z Flip. Both of these phones are a stark departure from the typical modern smartphone design, offering flexibility and more screen real estate to users.

Motorola has followed a similar design philosophy with their latest Razr and Razr+ smartphones. The new offerings are a departure from what defined the Razr lineup a decade ago. They are more of a safe bet, a device developed after closely observing what has worked for others in the foldable industry.

Specs of the new Motorola Razr+

Despite being a $1000 2023 flagship device, the Motorola Razr+ cuts corners in almost every major aspect. It packs a last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, comes with 30W charging, and supports only up to 4K 60 FPS video.

In other aspects, however, the device shines. It packs a 6.9" display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, comes with up to 512 GB of storage options, and has a decent stereo speaker setup.

The detailed specs of the device are listed below:

Motorola Razr+/Razr 40 Ultra Display Primary display: 6.9" foldable LTPO AMOLED with 1B colors, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits brightness; Second display: 3.6" 10-bit AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1100 nits brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8/12 GB Camera Rear: 12 MP wide, 13 MP ultrawide, Front: 32 MP wide Storage 256/512 GB Battery 3800 mAh Charging 30W wired, 5W wireless Price $999/€1,199

Overall, the specs can seem pretty underwhelming when the smartphone is pitched against other $1,000 offerings in the market today. But it is important to note that the selling point of this phone is that it's foldable and packs a large screen on the rear. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 continues to be a solid processor for almost any workload, including multitasking and gaming, so it should suffice for most power users.

Battery life might be an issue, considering the high-end displays and hardware the device packs. However, the battery is larger than the 2,800 mAh cell in the last-gen Razr, and the newer device also packs a smaller screen, which should help users get some of their tasks done without having to open up the phone and activate the larger display. This should in turn help save some more battery.

Moto Razr+ prices

The new Moto Razr smartphones are priced like any other high-end foldable device, with the '+' variant costing $999/€1,199. The slightly lower-end Motorola Razer 40 (or simply Razr in North America) is more affordable at €799, but it packs a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a much smaller external display.

Where to buy the Motorola Razr and Razr+

The new 2023 Motorola Razr and Razr+ smartphones will be available for pre-order at major online stores and retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Newegg, Best Buy, and more later this month on June 16. The high-end $1,000 device has a launch date of June 23. However, we will have to wait for the final details on the relatively more affordable Moto Razr.

