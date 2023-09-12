What time is the Apple “Wonderlust” event today (September 12)? iPhone 15 reveal time for all regions

The highly anticipated Apple “Wonderlust” event is going to be airing later today, and iOS fans are quite excited to finally be a part of the iPhone 15 reveal. The new flagship entry has been teased and speculated on for close to a year with leaks surrounding it surfacing every now and then and painting a rough picture of what one can expect from it.

Irrespective of where users stand on their iPhone 15 expectations, it’s safe to say that the next model will be receiving a fair bit of upgrades in both its design features, hardware, and software.

So if you are looking to catch the Apple “Wonder” event live for the iPhone 15 reveal, below is the list of timings to help you out.

When does the Apple event start today (September 12)?

The Apple “Wonderlust” event will premiere globally, during the following regional timings:

U.S.A: 10 A.M. (PT), September 12, 2023

10 A.M. (PT), September 12, 2023 U.K.: 6 P.M. (BST), September 12, 2023

6 P.M. (BST), September 12, 2023 Europe: 7 P.M. (CEST), September 12, 2023

7 P.M. (CEST), September 12, 2023 Canada: 10 A.M. (PDT), September 12, 2023

10 A.M. (PDT), September 12, 2023 India: 10.30 P.M. (IST), September 12, 2023

10.30 P.M. (IST), September 12, 2023 China, Singapore and Australia: 1 A.M., September 13, 2023

1 A.M., September 13, 2023 New Zealand: 5 A.M., September 13, 2023

Where to watch the Apple event and iPhone 15 reveal live?

To be able to catch the event live you will be able to catch them on the following platforms:

YouTube: Make your way to the link if you wish to watch it on YouTube

Make your way to the link if you wish to watch it on YouTube Apple Home: An alternative option will be to make your way to Apple’s home page, and then make your way to the Events page to catch the stream.

Mac Users

If you are the owner of a Mac, you will be able to catch the repeat telecast of the Apple “Wonderlust” event and iPhone 15 reveal on the Apple Podcasts app.

Apple TV users

If you have an Apple TV 2 Gen or a newer model then you will be able to catch the stream live on the Apple TV app. However, do make sure that the device has the latest tvOS installed.