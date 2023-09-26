Gaming Tech

Best iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 14 trade-in

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 26, 2023 08:47 GMT
iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 14 trade-in
iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 14 trade-in (Image via Sportskeeda)

The recently released iPhone 15 lineup has some eye-catching new features. From its stylish Dynamic Island design to improved cameras and USB-C ports, there's a lot to appreciate. Additionally, the new models boast a slew of other upgrades, including the use of fresh materials. That's not all. Apple is offering a trade-in program for those looking to offset the new device's cost by swapping out their old one.

This is an enticing prospect for consumers looking to stay current without breaking the bank. So, if you own an old iPhone 14, you could trade it in and upgrade to a 15 model while saving some money.

This guide should provide you with the necessary details regarding trading in an older iPhone 14 series device to obtain any of the iPhone 15 models at a reduced price.

iPhone 15 price

The starting prices for some iPhone models&#039; base variants (Image via Apple)
The starting prices for some iPhone models' base variants (Image via Apple)

The good news is that the company did not raise prices ahead of the event, despite several rumors that suggested otherwise. Barring the 15 Pro Max, all models have retained their original prices.

All of the iPhone 15 models' prices are as follows:

15:

  • 128GB: $799
  • 256GB: $899
  • 512GB: $1099

15 Plus:

  • 128GB: $899
  • 256GB: $999
  • 512GB: $1199

15 Pro:

  • 128GB: $999
  • 256GB: $1099
  • 512GB: $1299
  • 1TB: $1499

15 Pro Max:

  • 256GB: $1199
  • 512GB: $1399
  • 1TB: $1599

iPhone 14 trade-in price for iPhone 15

Depending on the current condition of your iPhone 14, you may be able to save a considerable amount when purchasing the latest iPhone 15. Apple's website provides a rundown of eligible iPhone models along with their respective trade-in values.

Listed below are the estimated trade-in values for the iPhone 14 line of models:

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $650
  • iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $570
  • iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $470
  • iPhone 14: Up to $430

Subsequently, if you want to purchase a new 15-series model while trading in your older iPhone 14-series model, here are the approximate prices:

iPhone 15 (128GB)iPhone 15 Plus (128GB)iPhone 15 Pro (128GB)iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB)
iPhone 14$369$469$569$769
iPhone 14 Plus$329$429$529$729
iPhone 14 Pro$229$329$429$629
iPhone 14 Pro Max$149$249$349$549

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 specs comparison

Last year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models have been mimicked by the latest iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both being 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. Additionally, Apple tossed in some previously exclusive Pro attributes, including Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera.

The tech giant has made significant changes to the iPhone, including the removal of the Lightning port for the more widely accepted USB-C. Its display, in-camera features, battery, and computing performance have all received upgrades.

All notable comparisons between the two models' specifications are shown below:

FeaturesiPhone 15iPhone 14
Front designDynamic IslandNotch
Display Size6.1 inches6.1 inches
Display QualitySuper Retina XDR, 1600 nits (HDR brightness)Super Retina XDR, 1200 nits (HRD brightness)
Weight6.02 ounces6.07 ounces
Storage Options128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
Main Camera48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, New 2x Telephoto12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide
Front Camera12MP TrueDepth, Focus, and Depth control12MP TrueDepth
Video Quality4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision)4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision)
ProcessorA16 BionicA15 Bionic
Biometrics Face IDFace ID
ConnectivityUSB-C 2.0Lightning
Battery Life Up to 20 hoursUp to 20 hours

