Best iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 14 trade-in

The recently released iPhone 15 lineup has some eye-catching new features. From its stylish Dynamic Island design to improved cameras and USB-C ports, there's a lot to appreciate. Additionally, the new models boast a slew of other upgrades, including the use of fresh materials. That's not all. Apple is offering a trade-in program for those looking to offset the new device's cost by swapping out their old one.
This is an enticing prospect for consumers looking to stay current without breaking the bank. So, if you own an old iPhone 14, you could trade it in and upgrade to a 15 model while saving some money.
This guide should provide you with the necessary details regarding trading in an older iPhone 14 series device to obtain any of the iPhone 15 models at a reduced price.
iPhone 15 price
The good news is that the company did not raise prices ahead of the event, despite several rumors that suggested otherwise. Barring the 15 Pro Max, all models have retained their original prices.
All of the iPhone 15 models' prices are as follows:
15:
- 128GB: $799
- 256GB: $899
- 512GB: $1099
15 Plus:
- 128GB: $899
- 256GB: $999
- 512GB: $1199
15 Pro:
- 128GB: $999
- 256GB: $1099
- 512GB: $1299
- 1TB: $1499
15 Pro Max:
- 256GB: $1199
- 512GB: $1399
- 1TB: $1599
iPhone 14 trade-in price for iPhone 15
Depending on the current condition of your iPhone 14, you may be able to save a considerable amount when purchasing the latest iPhone 15. Apple's website provides a rundown of eligible iPhone models along with their respective trade-in values.
Listed below are the estimated trade-in values for the iPhone 14 line of models:
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $650
- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to $570
- iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $470
- iPhone 14: Up to $430
Subsequently, if you want to purchase a new 15-series model while trading in your older iPhone 14-series model, here are the approximate prices:
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 specs comparison
Last year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models have been mimicked by the latest iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both being 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. Additionally, Apple tossed in some previously exclusive Pro attributes, including Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera.
The tech giant has made significant changes to the iPhone, including the removal of the Lightning port for the more widely accepted USB-C. Its display, in-camera features, battery, and computing performance have all received upgrades.
All notable comparisons between the two models' specifications are shown below:
