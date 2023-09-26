Best iPhone 15 prices with iPhone 14 trade-in

The recently released iPhone 15 lineup has some eye-catching new features. From its stylish Dynamic Island design to improved cameras and USB-C ports, there's a lot to appreciate. Additionally, the new models boast a slew of other upgrades, including the use of fresh materials. That's not all. Apple is offering a trade-in program for those looking to offset the new device's cost by swapping out their old one.

This is an enticing prospect for consumers looking to stay current without breaking the bank. So, if you own an old iPhone 14, you could trade it in and upgrade to a 15 model while saving some money.

This guide should provide you with the necessary details regarding trading in an older iPhone 14 series device to obtain any of the iPhone 15 models at a reduced price.

iPhone 15 price

The good news is that the company did not raise prices ahead of the event, despite several rumors that suggested otherwise. Barring the 15 Pro Max, all models have retained their original prices.

All of the iPhone 15 models' prices are as follows:

15:

128GB : $799

: $799 256GB : $899

: $899 512GB: $1099

15 Plus:

128GB : $899

: $899 256GB : $999

: $999 512GB: $1199

15 Pro:

128GB : $999

: $999 256GB : $1099

: $1099 512GB : $1299

: $1299 1TB: $1499

15 Pro Max:

256GB : $1199

: $1199 512GB : $1399

: $1399 1TB: $1599

iPhone 14 trade-in price for iPhone 15

Depending on the current condition of your iPhone 14, you may be able to save a considerable amount when purchasing the latest iPhone 15. Apple's website provides a rundown of eligible iPhone models along with their respective trade-in values.

Listed below are the estimated trade-in values for the iPhone 14 line of models:

iPhone 14 Pro Max : Up to $650

: Up to $650 iPhone 14 Pro : Up to $570

: Up to $570 iPhone 14 Plus : Up to $470

: Up to $470 iPhone 14: Up to $430

Subsequently, if you want to purchase a new 15-series model while trading in your older iPhone 14-series model, here are the approximate prices:

iPhone 15 (128GB) iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) iPhone 14 $369 $469 $569 $769 iPhone 14 Plus $329 $429 $529 $729 iPhone 14 Pro $229 $329 $429 $629 iPhone 14 Pro Max $149 $249 $349 $549

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 specs comparison

Last year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models have been mimicked by the latest iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, both being 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. Additionally, Apple tossed in some previously exclusive Pro attributes, including Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera.

The tech giant has made significant changes to the iPhone, including the removal of the Lightning port for the more widely accepted USB-C. Its display, in-camera features, battery, and computing performance have all received upgrades.

All notable comparisons between the two models' specifications are shown below:

Features iPhone 15 iPhone 14 Front design Dynamic Island Notch Display Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Display Quality Super Retina XDR, 1600 nits (HDR brightness) Super Retina XDR, 1200 nits (HRD brightness) Weight 6.02 ounces 6.07 ounces Storage Options 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Main Camera 48MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, New 2x Telephoto 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide Front Camera 12MP TrueDepth, Focus, and Depth control 12MP TrueDepth Video Quality 4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision) 4K 60fps, 4K 60fps HDR (Dolby Vision) Processor A16 Bionic A15 Bionic Biometrics Face ID Face ID Connectivity USB-C 2.0 Lightning Battery Life Up to 20 hours Up to 20 hours

