iPhone 15 trade-in prices for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and more 

The long-awaited iPhone 15 lineup has been finally released by Apple. Straying from the traditional Lightning port, these models have jumped on board with USB-C technology. The camera capabilities have also been enhanced, and slight design modifications were made.

The Pro variations come with a streamlined titanium frame, resulting in them being more lightweight than ever before.

At $999, the 15 Pro's 128GB model is more expensive than its counterpart, the iPhone 15, which has a starting price of $799. For those with a bigger budget, the 15 Pro Max is priced at $1599 for the 1TB option. As for the 15 Plus, its maximum price is $1199.

The company's latest utilization in the spotlight is its trade-in initiative, which is making waves. This scheme enables customers to lop off a substantial portion of the cost of their brand-new device by trading in their old one.

This article can provide insight on this topic, especially if your old iPhone is still in good condition.

Trade-in prices of iPhone models to buy the new iPhone 15

For those seeking a new iPhone 15, there may be a chance to save a substantial amount, depending on your current phone's condition. Apple's website lists the eligible iPhone models and their best trade-in values.

iPhones and their approximate trade-in values are listed below:

iPhone 14 Pro Max : Up to $650

: Up to $650 iPhone 14 Pro : Up to $570

: Up to $570 iPhone 14 Plus : Up to $470

: Up to $470 iPhone 14 : Up to $430

: Up to $430 iPhone SE (3rd gen) : Up to $160

: Up to $160 iPhone 13 Pro Max : Up to $580

: Up to $580 iPhone 13 Pro : Up to $480

: Up to $480 iPhone 13 : Up to $370

: Up to $370 iPhone 13 mini : Up to $320

: Up to $320 iPhone 12 Pro Max : Up to $450

: Up to $450 iPhone 12 Pro : Up to $360

: Up to $360 iPhone 12 : Up to $250

: Up to $250 iPhone 12 mini : Up to $200

: Up to $200 iPhone SE (2nd gen) : Up to $80

: Up to $80 iPhone 11 Pro Max : Up to $300

: Up to $300 iPhone 11 Pro : Up to $250

: Up to $250 iPhone 11 : Up to $200

: Up to $200 iPhone XS Max : Up to $170

: Up to $170 iPhone XS : Up to $140

: Up to $140 iPhone XR : Up to $140

: Up to $140 iPhone X : Up to $120

: Up to $120 iPhone 8 Plus : Up to $90

: Up to $90 iPhone 8 : Up to $60

: Up to $60 iPhone 7 Plus : Up to $50

: Up to $50 iPhone 7: Up to $40

Furthermore, Apple's official website accepts trade-ins for more than just iPhones.

If you want to switch to the new iPhone 15, you can also trade in Samsung and Google devices. The estimated price for these devices can be found on Apple's official website with just a few clicks.

