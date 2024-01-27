The OnePlus 12 has finally launched after a long wait and comes packed with impressive specifications at an affordable price. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 also has an impressive camera and hardware and is priced similarly to the OnePlus 12. Although the OnePlus 12 has a better processor, the Google Pixel 8 has many AI software tools, which give it an edge over the former. A OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 comparison, keeping their similar prices in mind, will give you an idea of which is the better phone.

In this article, we will provide a detailed comparison between the OnePlus 12 and Google Pixel 8 to help you decide which one is a better purchase. So, without further ado, let us jump right into the comparison.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8: Specifications compared

The first part of our OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 comparison includes hardware information of both smartphones.

Specification OnePlus 12 Apple iPhone 15 Display 6.82-inch, QHD+LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz), 4500 nits peak 6.2‑inch, OLED display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2000 nits peak Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Octa-core, Adreno 750 Google Tensor G3, Nona-core, Immortalis-G715s MC10 RAM Upto 16GB RAM 8GB RAM Storage 256GB/ 512GB UFS4.0 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5000 mAh 4575 mAh Operating System Oxygen OS 14, Android 14 Android 14 Main Cameras 50 MP, f/1.6, (23mm wide, 1/1.43", 1.12µm pixel size) 64 MP, (periscope telephoto), 3x optical zoom 48 MP, f/2.2, (14mm, ultrawide, 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF) 50 MP, f/1.7, (25mm wide, 1/1.31", 1.2µm, dual pixel) PDAF, Laser Autofocus, OIS 12 MP, f/2.2, ultrawide Charging Speed 100W wired 50W wireless 27W wired 18W wireless Video Recording 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240/480fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, gyro-EIS, OIS, 10 bit HDR

OnePlus phones have always offered the best specs in their flagship number series, and the company’s latest flagship is no exception. Now, it also comes with a 5400mAh battery and 50W wireless charging support. Moreover, the phone has UFS 4.0 storage in its base variant, compared to UFS 3.1 on the OnePlus 11.

But, Google has also included some great upgrades over the Pixel 7 in the Pixel 8 as it now comes with a 120Hz display and Gorilla Glas Victus protection like the Pixel 8 Pro. But the OnePlus 12 boasts LTPO support, which means it can switch from 1-120Hz whenever needed to conserve battery. The device also has a much faster charging speed.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8: Prices and models

The Google Pixel 8 starts from $699 for the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant, which is $100 cheaper than the base variant of the OnePlus 12. The top-end models of both smartphones also have vastly different storage and RAM options.

OnePlus 12 models

Base model : 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at $799

: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Top-end model: 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage at $899

Google Pixel 8 models

Base model : 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at $699

: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Top-end model: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at $759

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8: Camera comparison

Both smartphones come with impressive cameras. But while the OnePlus 12 relies more on the camera hardware, the Google Pixel 8 is dependent on its AI-software magic. If we talk about the numbers, the OnePlus 12 features a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 64MP 3x telephoto zoom shooter.

The smartphone's main highlight is the impressive telephoto camera, which can shoot up to 120x digitally zoomed images. The long-running Hasselblad partnership with OnePlus flagships once again promises natural and well-saturated colors in photographs taken with the OnePlus 12.

The Google Pixel 8 also produces fantastic photos in almost every situation, and Google's amazing AI tools make it one of the most reliable shooters. But the smartphone lacks a telephoto sensor, whereas the OnePlus 12 truly outshines it. However, Google's Night mode is probably the best software tool if you want to click photos in low-light conditions.

OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8: Verdict

This concludes our OnePlus 12 vs Pixel 8 comparison. If you value raw hardware specifications and want a bigger battery smartphone, the OnePlus 12 is the better choice. OnePlus has also now provided cutting-edge features such as 50W wireless charging and IP65 certification, which is usually only available on phones above $1000.

But if you love compact phones and want the best camera experience with lots of AI features, the Google Pixel 8 is a no-brainer. Although you will miss out on the longer battery life and fast charging support, Google makes up for it by providing up to seven years of software support and a better dust and water resistance rating.

