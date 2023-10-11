10 Pixel 8 innovative features that need to be in iPhone 16

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest smartphones, released last week. The Apple iPhone 15 series was launched last month, with the next iPhone 16 devices almost a year away. While the Pixel 8 smartphones and iPhone 15 series appear to have much in common regarding hardware capabilities, it's amazing what Google has offered with new artificial intelligence (AI) related software tricks this time. Google has also created a few unexpected new camera capabilities that put it in a different league.

All of these features offer Pixel users a unique experience, which we feel should be included in next year's Apple iPhone 16 series. So, in this article, we will look at all of these innovative features on the latest Pixel 8 series, which Apple should steal in the upcoming iPhone 16.

Disclaimer: Most of these features will be available via OTA updates in the future.

Ten best Google Pixel 8 features that should be there in the Apple iPhone 16 series

1) 7 Years of Software Updates

In order to keep the Pixel 8 devices working for a longer period, Google stated during the Made by Google Event that both Pixel 8 smartphones will receive an astounding seven years of software upgrades. This is noteworthy, considering iPhones typically receive five years of OS updates. It demonstrates that Google believes in its hardware and is committed to its Pixel owners.

2) Call Screen

The AI-powered Call Screen functionality will distinguish between the calls you want to pick up and those you don't. It will filter important calls and send them directly to live voicemail, where you may listen to real-time transcriptions of the entire conversation. This lets you choose important calls, or this AI tool will reject unwanted calls. It will also answer pre-recorded transcripts.

3) Magic Editor

The Magic Editor function is Google's upgrade to the already popular Magic Eraser feature. With this cool feature, you can move human subjects and other solid things in any picture clicked from the Pixel 8. In addition to removing components from it, you can change the background and even the expression of any human in the image through generative AI.

4) Live Transcribe

The ability of the Pixel 8 smartphones to summarize and transcribe your audio recordings is another fantastic feature. Even though Google had previously announced a Live Transcribe app about five years ago, with the development of artificial intelligence, the new Recorder app can now keep all of your voice recordings and transform them into text files.

Simply press the record button, and the phone will capture audio and concurrently transcribe each recording into a detailed text file.

5) Night Sight Video

Undoubtedly, the Pixel phones, especially when the Night Sight option is turned on, capture brilliant and detailed images in low light. But Google has now provided a Night Sight mode on videos as well. This AI tool seeks to provide bright and less noisy videos even when you're recording videos in low light.

6) Zoom Enhance

The upcoming Zoom Enhance feature, available in the Pixel 8 Pro, will enable you to zoom in on any picture and crop any specific point to know its details. Then, the Zoom Enhance functionality can cleverly interpolate missing pixel information and provide missing intricate details so that you can recover those lost details.

7) Best Take

Whenever we take group photos, certain people don't have the desired expression or aren't looking at the camera lens. With Best Take, Google aims to solve that problem in Pixel smartphones. It lets you choose any face in a group or single human photo, and then you can change the expression of that person so that the picture looks better.

8) Audio Magic Eraser

The Audio Magic Eraser is another excellent AI function on the latest Pixel phones. It can distinguish between different sounds, such as background noise or any wanted music, and then remove them. Certain audio sections, including unwanted wind or speech sound, can be fine-tuned with only a few straightforward adjustments.

9) Higher peak brightness

With the iPhone 15 series, Apple introduced 2000 nits peak brightness support, which is great for outdoor usage. But Google went one step ahead and announced that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have 2400 nits of peak brightness support, which means you can read the minute details far better under direct sunlight. We wish Apple could provide similar peak brightness support on next year's iPhone 16.

10) Video Boost

One can record more vibrant videos with better HDR support by activating the new Video Boost function. The video is cut to automatically correct color, enhance dynamic range, adjust lighting, and stabilize. Additionally, you can remove background noise from the recorded video footage that has been captured.

So, these were all the features from Google's Pixel 8 series we wish could be incorporated by Apple in their iPhone 16 smartphones.