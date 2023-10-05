Google Pixel 8 vs. iPhone 15: Which one should you buy?

The Google Pixel 8 has finally made its debut on the market, following closely behind the release of the iPhone 15 series. Both devices are notable for their compact flagship designs and remarkable built-in cameras. Not only do they offer the seamless experience of a Google or Apple device and operating system, but they also boast advanced features.

To determine which smartphone is more suitable for you, we take an in-depth look at the Apple iPhone 15 and the Google Pixel 8.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Google Pixel 8 vs Apple iPhone 15: Camera, display, and more compared

Camera quality

Capturing incredible shots just got easier with the Google Pixel 8. The Pixel line is renowned for its exceptional photography features, and the Pixel 8 doesn't disappoint.

The smartphone’s camera system has advanced processing technology that's worth the fuss. There’s also a brand-new Macro Focus function to take your macro images to the next level.

Apple's iPhone 15, on the other hand, captures life with twin lenses. The main camera sports a 48-megapixel lens, breathing life into even the dullest landscapes. Meanwhile, the 12-megapixel ultrawide camera gives panoramic shots a sense of scope. This year, Smart HDR 5 has allowed Apple to improve camera quality with better color accuracy that doesn't make scenes appear so harsh or washed out.

The iPhone 15 lineup also offers an innovative feature called Auto Portrait, which is sure to excite photography enthusiasts.

Display

Google reduced the size of the Pixel 8’s display. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch Actua LTPS OLED display. It boasts an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR brightness of up to 1400 nits, and peak brightness of 2000 nits.

The iPhone 15, on the other hand, boasts a less impressive display, especially when you take into account its cost. It only has a 60Hz display.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 8 is unique in its ability to offer an always-on display mode, unlike the iPhone 15.

However, one notable upgrade in the iPhone 15 is that it boasts the Dynamic Island feature found in the iPhone 14 Pro models, which is being positioned as the new baseline for all Apple smartphones.

Design

The Pixel 8 and iPhone 15 look similar to their previous models at first glance.

However, the Pixel 8 boasts rounder edges and symmetrical frames, and its display is now flat. Google has also added a satin frame enclosure to the smartphone, which comes with polished back glass.

The iPhone 15 maintains a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the iPhone 14, with an enduringly rectangular build featuring flat edges and a long-dated dual camera placement.

The smartphone also has a newly innovated color-infused glass with a distinct, non-glossy texture. The uniqueness of the matte finish means that fingerprint smudges are no longer a concern.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 features curved edges that provide a comfortable grip, unlike previous iterations.

Performance

With Google's newly released Tensor G3 chip and Titan M2 security processor, the Pixel 8 offers Android 14 along with 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB or 256GB.

Tensor G3 has noteworthy features, such as Call Screening, which is capable of identifying and eliminating spam calls. Its Clear Calling feature has also been improved to deliver high-definition and crystal-clear calls. Another fascinating component is the Audio Magic Eraser, which enables you to remove pesky sounds from your recorded videos.

Notably, Google has pledged to provide OS and security updates to the Pixel 8 for up to seven years, ensuring that the phone remains relevant for an extended period.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 has iOS 17 and boasts the A16 Bionic chip that first appeared in the 14 Pro devices. This powerhouse smartphone packs 6 GB of RAM to help handle all your multitasking needs. You can choose from three different storage options: 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB.

iOS 17 has plenty of fresh features. In terms of performance, the A16 Bionic is a speedy ally. Although it's a more modest update than last year's release, it still delivers welcome quality-of-life improvements.

On average, Apple supports their products for about six years, which means the iPhone 15 will also have a decent lifespan.

Price

The 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 8 can be yours for $699. For this price, you'll get your hands on a smartphone that has updated cameras, an innovative Tensor G3, and a sleek new design. The device also comes in a choice of obsidian, hazel, or rose shades.

Starting at $799, the iPhone 15 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. It offers a wider range of hues, including black, yellow, blue, green, and pink. This version of the smartphone comes packed with 128 GB of storage and is also the base model of the series.

Google Pixel 8 vs. iPhone 15: What's the best choice?

With the Google Pixel 8's base model flagship, you get significantly more features for $100 less. At just 6.2 inches, the device's 120Hz display marks a clear improvement over the Apple iPhone 15's 60Hz.

The main camera on the Pixel 8 is also stronger than that of the iPhone 15. The smartphone boasts an impressive 50MP main shooter compared to the iPhone 15's slightly weaker 48MP.

Offering a 4,575mAh battery, the Pixel 8 also has the upper hand when it comes to battery life, as compared to the iPhone 15's 3,349mAh. Both phones have similar USB-C charging speeds, but the Pixel 8 scores higher in wireless charging capabilities. Furthermore, reverse wireless charging is easier with the Pixel 8, while the iPhone 15 only allows it with the help of a cable.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 8 is a bargain for those seeking a quality Android smartphone. However, if one desires an Apple product, the iPhone 15 is am excellent option due to its fantastic design and high performance.