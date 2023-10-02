iPhone 15's NFC chip reportedly breaking after charging via BMW Wireless Charging

After a few weeks of the iPhone 15 series release, reports have surfaced that several BMW drivers had experienced problems with their iPhone's NFC chip. As per comments seen in X (formerly Twitter) and MacRumors Forums, this occurred after they had charged their devices with the vehicle's wireless charging pads.

Drivers of the affected vehicles noted that their iPhone was put into data recovery mode with a white screen. Also, the NFC chip stopped working after restarting the phone.

The NFC chip of the latest iPhone and BMW's wireless charging system has caught some attention lately. This article will share more details regarding these issues.

If you have a BMW, it might be best to avoid charging the iPhone 15

There have been reports of BMW's wireless charging pad leading to problems with the iPhone 15 series's NFC chip, which could have an impact on functions such as Apple Pay and digital car keys. It appears that certain users have experienced issues with their iPhones, such as being stuck in data recovery mode with a white screen or the NFC chip no longer working after being reset.

Although complaints are primarily being raised by 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users, it's possible that the standard 15 models could also be impacted.

What is an NFC chip in an iPhone?

An NFC chip is implanted in the iPhone, offering innovative features such as Apple Pay and electronic car keys. The chip enables a wireless exchange of information between devices nearby. Supported iOS apps gain access to NFC scanning functions to retrieve data from electronic tags attached to physical objects.

In contrast to the recent reports, some users shared that Apple replaced their device after verifying that the NFC chip was the problem, but the replacement unit is still prone to the same issue. Thus, there seems to be no ever-lasting remedy for this predicament.

Why should you avoid charging your iPhone 15 via BMW's wireless charging?

Currently, it's best to avoid using BMW's wireless charging pad with an iPhone 15 at all costs to prevent harmful impacts on their NFC chips. If you depend on digital car keys and Apple Pay for daily transactions using an iPhone, your convenience could potentially be affected by the ongoing issue between the two.

It's currently unknown how prevalent these NFC glitches are or what's causing them. Despite this, we anticipate Apple will provide some information on the subject soon.

For now, it's recommended that you forego charging your iPhone 15 model in a BMW equipped with wireless charging until a long-term fix is discovered.