Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11: Which is better in 2024?

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is finally here, and today, we will compare it with the OnePlus 11. Both devices are flagship killers that offer great specifications at competitive pricing. So, it might be hard to choose one out of the two as your next smartphone.

To help solve your queries, we will do a Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 comparison and see which device is worth buying in early 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 specs compared

Before we talk about all the details of both smartphones, let us take a look at the main hardware differences. We have listed the specs table below:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S24 OnePlus 11 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3/ Exynos 2400 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB/16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera setup 50MP - Main10MP - Telephoto12MP - Ultrawide 50MP - Main48MP - Ultrawide32MP - Telephoto Selfie camera 12MP 16MP Display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz Display resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels (6.2 inches) 1440 x 3216 pixels (6.7 inches) Battery 4,000 mAh, 25W charging 5,000 mAh, 80W charging

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and the OnePlus 11 are powered by different chipsets. The Galaxy S24 is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400, depending on the region you live in, while the OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU.

Both smartphones are fluid in day-to-day experience, with One UI 6 and Oxygen OS 14 having plenty of customizations to offer. The S24 has lots of AI-packed features that are currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The OnePlus 11 though shines in the battery department, as it has a much bigger 5,000mAh battery, compared to the S24's 4,000mAh battery pack. OnePlus has also provided an 80W PD charger inside the retail box, whereas the S24 comes without any charger and only supports 25W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 prices and models compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently available with a 256GB storage variant only at an exclusive pre-order price of $799.99. The 512GB and 128GB storage variants will be available at a later date. The smartphone only comes with 8GB RAM.

8GB RAM / 128GB storage UFS 3.1 - $799.99

$799.99 8GB RAM / 256GB storage UFS 4.0 - $799.99

$799.99 8GB RAM / 512GB storage UFS 4.0 - pricing will be announced at a later date

In contrast, the OnePlus 11 has a starting price of $692 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The top model with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently available for $690

8GB RAM / 128GB storage - $599

$599 12GB RAM / 256GB storage - $650

$650 16GB RAM/ 512GB storage - $690

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 cameras compared

The Samsung Galaxy S24 continues the legacy of older S series devices and provides a versatile camera setup. Its 50MP main camera sensor can also shoot great pictures in any lighting condition, with the 10MP telephoto lens providing stunning 3x zoomed portrait shots.

The OnePlus 11 also has a triple camera setup but falls short of delivering the same camera performance as the S24. However, its video performance and ultra-wide angle shots are quite satisfactory.

Thus, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 camera comparison, the S24 is better as it offers a versatile camera setup and many AI tools, with much better image quality.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11: Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 11 are impressive flagship smartphones available at an affordable price. If you want a more compact device with a great camera setup and can live with a phone that should be charged twice within a day, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 is probably the best device to buy currently. The S24 also offers up to 7 years of software updates.

But if you want a larger screen and great battery life with faster charging support, the OnePlus 11 is more suited for you. Ultimately, in the Samsung Galaxy S24 vs OnePlus 11 battle, the victor may vary based on your day-to-day requirements as both are priced quite close to each other.

